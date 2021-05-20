Behind the hitting of Jack Sikes Oak Grove got past Pearl 8-4 in the decisive Game 3 of the third round of the 6A playoffs on Saturday night at Harry Breland Field.

The Warrior (23-6) now advance to the South State Championship series and will face Northwest Rankin.

“Landon didn’t do much last night and tonight he came out and pitched really well. This team has been fighting all year,” Oak Grove coach Chris McCardle said. “Nobody gave us a chance to make it to the South State Championship and we made it.”

Pearl jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the third inning highlighted by a Cole Copley two-run double.

Oak Grove cut the lead to 3-2 in the bottom of the third on a two-run triple by Foster Mitchell.

Austin Green extended the Pearl lead to 4-2 on a single in the top of the fourth.

The Warriors then tied the game at four on a Sikes two-run double in the bottom of the fifth.

Oak Grove then scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the 8-4 lead highlighted by a two-run single by Sikes. Ethan Easterling drew a bases loaded walk to give the Warriors the lead.

“We’re fortunate to get timely hits and two big hits by Sikes. That inning got started with two outs so that was huge,” McCardle said. “Hats off to Pearl, they are a scrappy bunch with great kids and coaches. Great team chemistry and with our kids I’m proud they made it to South State.”

Sikes had three hits to lead Oak Grove offensively while Peyton Peoples added two hits.

“I was trying to hit the first pitch fastball and was able to get a good swing,” Sikes said. “They got on us early with us making errors, but we fought hard and got it done.”

Landon James (6-1) got the win on the mound in relief for Oak Grove lasting three innings giving up just two hits, two walks and had four strikeouts.

Austin Green took the loss on the mound for Pearl with the Pirates finishing the season 20-15.

“We had a couple chances early to expand the lead and just didn’t get it done,” Pearl coach Brian Jones said. “Credit them they made plays when they had too and had timely hitting. No one expected us to make it this far and I’m so proud of this kids of just how they battled all season.”

The first game of the South State championship will be play on Tuesday at Northwest Rankin.