Oak Grove found late life against Hernando in the top of the seventh inning in the first game of the 6A state championship series on Thursday night.

The Lady Warriors cut the lead to one run and loaded the bases with one out. However, like most of the night, Hernando's pitcher Julia Shaw shut down the threat as she induced a flyout and a ground to end the game and give the Tigers a 2-1 win and take the first game of the series.

"We didn't quit," Oak Grove coach Benjy Hornsby. "We didn't get our bats hot enough early in the game. At the very beginning, our first five batters watched the first strike go by. We have to be more aggressive than that. Our girls know that. I chalk that up to the atmosphere and nerves. That's a very good ball team, but we can play with them. We should have been better offensively today."

Shaw kept the Lady Warriors (23-6) in check as she held them to just four hits on the night. According to Hernando coach Nicki Whitten, the goal was for Shaw to pitch for contact.

"She'll get us some fly ball and ground balls and get some strikeouts too," Whitten said. "She was hitting her spots well. Towards the end, they started hitting us well and putting the ball in play. Overall, I was satisfied with our pitching.

"I knew going into the game that Oak Grove is not the kind of team that was going to lay down."

Shaw did just that as she induced 15 flyouts on the night. Oak Grove coach Benjy Hornsby gave credit to Shaw but also saw that his team was failing to make an in-game adjustment in the batter's box.

"I think that was on us," Hornsby. "Our top hand was working to the ball. We weren't hitting the ball square, and that's stuff that we have worked on the last three days. We just have to figure that out tomorrow. We'll come out and do some hitting here and work on our top hand and hitting the center of the ball.

On the opposite side of the circle, Oak Grove pitcher Ryanne Hornsby kept Hernando's high-powered offense, which averages almost nine hits per game, in check and held them to five hits.

"Ryanne did well," Hornsby said. "She pitched strong. I feel like she finally settled down about the third or fourth inning. She threw a good game. I think Hannah (Picazo) called a good game. That's a very good hitting team. Holding them to five hits and two runs, looking at their hits and scores throughout the season, they have man-handled everybody else."

However, Hornsby's day didn't start great as she walked two batters in the top of the first inning. With runners at the corners, Hornsby threw a wild pitch, which scored Hernando's Rylee Ester.

"One of the things that we have relied on all season is speed," Whitten said. "That's how Eyster got on for us and scored around the bases. A lot of the things we do rely on her speed.

Hernando (34-2) scored their second run in the third inning, with Ester leading off with a single. Jaclyn Carter then followed with an RBI double to push the lead 2-0.

From there, Hornsby clamped down as she recorded eight strikeouts on the night and gave up just one other hit for the rest of the game.

"You can tell she has a good mindset on her," Whitten said. "She was throwing strikes. We were trying to put the ball in play and make the defense make plays. They have a great pitcher."

In the seventh inning, Oak Grove's late rally started from a one-out single from Amulina Rummell, who was 2-for-3 on the night. Alexis Papp then delivered an RBI double in the next at-bat. The Lady Warriors then managed to draw a walk and then load the bases off a fielder's choice.

"I made some changes there in the seventh inning," Hornsby said. "Amulina is one of our best hitters, and we put in some speed for her. I had a gut feeling about Alexis Papp, and I kind of knew she was due. Then I put in some of our younger players because they don't know how serious the situation is, and so they went in there and took good hacks. Our last out was not the way we want to hit, but it is what it is.

"We need to come in with our screws tightened in our head a little bit tomorrow. I think we can get that done."

Friday's first pitch will follow 30 minutes after the end of the 4A game.