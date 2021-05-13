Southern Miss Director of Athletics Jeremy McClain has issued a statement to Pine Belt Sports regarding the numerous players that have left the softball program. In total, 11 softball players have either entered the transfer portal or left the program.

“We are aware of some issues and concerns regarding the softball program,” McClain said. “As we often do in these types of scenarios, as the season concludes we have been and will be visiting with as many people as possible around the program to help us fully understand. These conversations will inform us, and allow us to address concerns, and help us develop a path for continuing to improve moving forward.”

Earlier this week, Karsen Pierce and Kaley Fruge left the program after Southern Miss completed its season.

Nine players chose to leave the program midseason. The first players to leave the program occurred on Feb. 22 after Maddie Vasquez, Madison Rayner and Breanna Blakenship opted to enter the transfer portal.

Outfielder Caroline Casey then left the program in March. Mississippi State transfer Taylor Middlebrook and Reese Earlywine, who opted to enter the transfer portal, left in early April.

Two weeks before the end of the season, pitchers Rylie Atherton, Kaylan Ladner and Makenna Pierce, sister of Karsen Pierce, all entered the transfer portal within the same week.

The Golden Eagles finished the year with a 22-31 overall record and a 4-16 mark in conference play.

The program’s roster now totals 15 players and would return just one pitcher from this past season.