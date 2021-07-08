Southern Miss’ ace pitcher Hunter Stanley was taken by the Cleveland Indians in the 11th round on the third day of the MLB Draft.

Stanley, who was the 336th overall pick, is the third Golden Eagle to be selected by Indians with Kirk McCarty being drafted in 2017 and Nick Sandlin taken in 2018.

The right-handed pitcher is also the third Golden Eagle taken in the 2021 draft after Reed Trimble was taken in the second round and Ryan Och taken in the third.

This past year was Stanley’s first season as a starting pitcher for the Golden Eagles, after previously being the team’s closer. Stanley was an immediate impact and slated as the Golden Eagles’ Friday night starter as he held a 2.31 ERA, struck out 127 batters in 16 appearances and 15 starts.

As Southern Miss’ closer in his first two seasons with the program earned him a spot on the preseason watch list for the Stopper of the Year award. In those two years, with one of those including the COVID shortened seasons, Stanley threw 53.2 innings, struck out 58 batters and walked just 11 batters.

Stanley’s best game of the season came against Middle Tennessee as he threw a complete game shutout while striking out 16 batters.

This past year, Stanley was named a second-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball and a third team All-American by ABCA/Rawlings and D1Baseball.com.