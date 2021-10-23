RIDGELAND – Despite winning a program record of 24 wins and appearing in the team’s first state championship, Sacred Heart’s magical season was spoiled with Belmont sweeping the Crusaders in the Class 2A State Championship on Saturday.

Sacred Heart, which prides itself on making few errors, had an uncharacteristic day that was filled with errors. By the end of the game, the Crusaders totaled 35 passing errors, 11 attacking errors and four service errors.

In three sets, the Crusaders fell 25-19, 25-17, 25-12.

“We didn’t play as well as normally have,” Sacred Heart coach Kerry Geroux said. “Give (Belmont) credit because they hit the ball in a lot of places we were not. It was uncharacteristic of the back row. We are normally just so solid. They hit it where we weren’t.”

However, the errors resulted from Sacred Heart losing all of its momentum in the first set of the match. Each side traded runs early, with the set having nine ties and two leads changes until Belmont took the lead at 18-17.

Sacred Heart’s Elizabeth Casey came up with a kill that looked to tie the set, but the scorekeepers failed to give the Crusaders the point. Much confusion followed as Sacred Heart tried to protest and correct the score. Instead, the officials opted to continue the game rather than discuss the issue. From there, Sacred Heart lost momentum and never recovered mentally from the confusion, which allowed Belmont to close the first set 25-19.

The Crusaders never regained the momentum, and Belmont hitters Kathryn Greene and Kerstin Moody quickly became problems for Sacred Heart’s back row.

In the second set, Sacred Heart tied it 7-7 with a 4-0 run, but again errors by the Crusaders helped Belmont pull away with a 7-0 run and take a 14-7 lead. Greene, who logged three of her kills in the set, then helped the Cardinals pull away with a 6-1 run and win 25-17.

Sacred Heart continued to struggle between its own errors and several other Belmont hitters finding success. After trailing just 7-6 in the third set, the Cardinals went on an 8-0 run to take a 15-6 lead. The Crusaders managed to rally with a 4-1 run, but Belmont outscored Sacred Heart 9-2 in the final stretch to win 25-12.

Greene, who was named MVP of the match, finished with nine kills while Moody racked up 10 kills. Sadie Randolph and Annakaren Merino also combined for 12 kills for Belmont.

“(Moody) and (Greene) both hit the ball real solid,” Geroux said. “They had great jumping ability. They were hitting it right where we weren’t. We thought we would have it, and then they would hit it in the other spot.”

For Sacred Heart, Elizabeth Casey had six kills and 11 blocks, while Ameze Ekunke recorded six kills.

“Elizabeth and Ameze are really good hitters,” Geroux said. “They had to adjust a little bit with double contact (calls). They struggled with bumps. They were there when they needed to be. They played great.

“It’s been an incredible season. We started out undefeated for a long time. We lost to a couple of bigger schools. We run through the playoffs. We were just not the best team today.”