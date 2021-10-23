Sacred Heart 42, East Marion 36

The Crusaders won their seventh win of the season, which is the most in the program’s history. Sacred Heart improves to 7-2 overall and will go on the road to face Fisher (La.).

Hattiesburg 14, Wayne County 13

The Tigers got back in the win column and improve to 4-5 overall and 4-1 in region play. Hattiesburg returns home next week to face West Jones.

Sumrall 39, FCAHS 21

The Bobcats scored 29 second half points to sure past the Aggies. Sumrall improves to 6-2 overall and 2-2 in region play while FCAHS drops to 0-9 overall and 0-4 in region play. FCAHS will go on the road to face rival Purvis while Sumrall will finish its regular season by hosting Poplarville.

Meridian 31, Petal 28

The Panthers dropped a heartbreaker after trailing 21-0 in the first quarter. Petal, which is now eliminated from the playoff hunt, fall to 3-5 overall and 1-4 in region play. Petal will go on the road to face Warren Central next week.

Brandon 24, Oak Grove 17

The Warriors get edged out by the Bulldogs and dropped to 6-2 overall and 4-1 in region play.

Oak Grove returns home and will host Pearl.

Lawrence County 34, Purvis 0

Purvis drops its seventh straight game and falls to 1-7 overall and 0-4 in region play. The Tornados will host rival FCAHS to finish the season.

Collins 33, North Forrest 12

The Eagles fall to 0-8 overall and 0-3 in region play. North Forrest will conclude its season on the road against Mize.

Jackson Academy 34, Presbyterian Christian 26

Despite holding a 26-14 lead at the end of the third quarter, Jackson Academy scored 20 points in the four quarter to defeat the Bobcats. PCS falls to 7-3 overall and 1-3 in district and goes on the road to face Jackson Prep next week.

Enterprise 52, Lumberton 38

The Panthers drop their second straight game and fall to 4-4 overall and 3-2 in region play.

Lumberton will go on the road to face Salem.