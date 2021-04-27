Three years ago, a group of local business owners and residents got together to found the Midtown Merchants Association, an organization dedicated to the improvement, growth and enhancement of midtown Hattiesburg.

To help further that mission, the association will host the inaugural Midtown Sounds event, scheduled from 5-9 p.m. May 1 in the parking lot in front of Corner Market on Hardy Street. The free concert will be headlined by New Orleans-based cover band D-Play, who will be followed by local bands Sandujazz and Mississippi Moonlight.

“Midtown has had such a resurgence, and there’s been a lot of investment in that area,” said Tom Smith, who serves as chairperson of the events committee for the Midtown Merchants Association. “We wanted to give back to the community, raise awareness about our organization and have some fun. Let’s kind of bridge the gap between west Hattiesburg and downtown Hattiesburg, and bring people together, in what in my opinion is the heart of the city.”

D-Play performs at more than 50 weddings a year and covers such popular songs as “Like a Prayer” by Madonna, “Brick House” by The Commodores, “Sweet Child of Mine” by Guns N’ Roses and “Sweet Caroline” by Neil Diamond. The band has traveled both nationally and internationally to play for clients including Bluestar, Motorola, HP, Boiling Crab, and Zurich Classic Fore Kids Foundation.

“My wife is an event planner … and she had done some work with the leader of D-Play,” Smith said. “They’re just an awesome band; they’re very interactive and they have a lot of personality.

“They play a lot of current music, but also a lot of oldies from the ‘60s and ‘70s, from The Temptations to everything in between. We wanted this event to be very family-friendly, but also across a broad age and cultural background, so that’s why we chose them.”

In addition to the musical entertainment, Midtown Sounds also will offer food and drink for purchase, including pizza from Tabella and hamburgers from Corner Market. Coca-Cola and Southern Beverage will be on hand with their signature products.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and blankets for seating. Spaces will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

“It’s going to be nice to be able to bring your family and not have to leave for food, because it’ll already be there,” Smith said. “We chose midtown businesses to provide those services.”

Officials originally planned for the first-ever Midtown Sounds event to take place last year, but those plans were derailed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will follow local mask mandates and guidance from the Centesr for Disease Control to present a safe environment for guests. Masks will be required when walking around, and event-goers are asked to remain physically distant from others when moving about and selecting seating space.

“We’re hoping for 600 (attendees),” Smith said. “We didn’t want to cap it, but we feel like for a first event, 500 or 600 people coming and going, that would be a great turnout.”

Midtown Sounds is presented by the Forrest County Board of Supervisors, Coca-Cola, Southern Beverage Company and FestivalSouth. For more information, visit www.midtownmerchantsassociation.comor the Midtown Merchants Association Facebook page.