The attorney for Ken Chambers, the Democratic candidate for Hattiesburg City Council Ward 1 in the upcoming general municipal election, has requested a motion of discovery - or any plea offer or other form of relief - regarding his recent charge of felony false pretense.

Documents from Forrest County Circuit Court show Chambers, who is represented by Hattiesburg attorney DeCarlo Hood, requested the motion on April 5, along with a demand for a speedy trial. Hood said the motion is standard in every case he handles, and is not an indication that a plea is pending or that Chambers has admitted any guilt.

"This is what any qualified defense attorney should do when they represent their client," Hood said. "It's standard practice what a judge will ask for, so I requested that in the motion of discovery. I do that in every case."

Chambers, 34, was taken into custody by the Forrest County Sheriff's Office on March 8. He was arrested on capias, which is a bench warrant for arrest that orders the sheriff's department to arrest an individual and bring him or her before a judge.

According to a grand jury indictment, which was issued Sept. 8, 2020, Chambers "did unlawfully, willfully, feloniously, and intentionally cheat and defraud Latasha Walters, designedly by a false pretense ... to access her bank account proceeds on deposit using Cash App." The indictment states Chambers presented himself as if he were Walters, without authority or permission, and obtained $500 or more from her account.

Chambers is set to run against incumbent Republican Jeffrey George in the upcoming municipal election. George recently filed suit against Chambers, alleging that Chambers is not a resident of Hattiesburg or Ward 1, and is therefore unqualified to run for the seat. Shortly after George's suit, Chambers filed a response to George's allegations.

According to Chambers' response, which was filed March 22, George's suit - which states that Chambers has not been a resident of the City of Hattiesburg or Ward 1 for the required two years preceding the day of the primary election - failed to state a claim for which relief can be granted. Chambers provided several pieces of evidence in the response, including multiple lease agreements showing his addresses in Hattiesburg over the last five years.

The court later ruled that Chambers was a legitimate resident of the city, and he was allowed to run in the April 6 primary election. The general election will take place June 8.

Chambers recently was appointed to the Hattiesburg Police Citizen Review Board, a nine-member committee designed to work with acting Police Chief Peggy Sealy on matters such as procedures, training programs and standards of the Hattiesburg Police Department. He represents the NAACP on the review board.