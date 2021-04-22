Late last year, after the lockdowns and isolation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Ward 2 Councilwoman Deborah Delgado teamed up with a handful of local organizations to put on Drive-In Movie Night, a free event featuring a film suitable for an outdoor family viewing.

The third iteration of that event will take place April 30 at the African American Military History Museum at 305 East Sixth Street in downtown Hattiesburg, with the 2020 film “Sylvie’s Love.”

“It gives you an opportunity to get out and have some family activity in the community,” said Delgado, who initiated the event last December. “It enables us to use that Sixth Street Historic District for family activities above and beyond the museum and things like that being down there.

“It’s a good way for you to get out and have some good, wholesome entertainment, and there’s not a drive-in movie in Hattiesburg. So we offered something unique.”

Cartoons for children will begin at 7:30 p.m., followed by the movie at 8 p.m.

“Sylvie’s Love,” which is directed by Eugene Ash, tells the story of Sylvie, a young woman who begins a summer romance with Robert, a saxophonist who takes a job at her father’s record store in Harlem. When Sylvie and Robert reunite years later, they discover their feelings for each other have not faded over the years.

Parking will be available on the slab across the street from the African American Military History Museum.

“There will be people out there to direct traffic and that kind of thing,” Delgado said. “You can be safe during this time, because you can stay in your vehicle.

“We’re not requiring that you stay in their vehicles, because there will be some socially-distanced spaces for you to get out and sit in your chair if you like as well.”

Refreshments will be available for purchase, and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to the event.

“We’ve invited a food truck or two to come, and then other vendors to be there as well,” Delgado said.

Delgado – along with the Hattiesburg Convention Commission – instituted Drive-In Movie Night back in December, with Friday Holiday Drive-In Movie Night for the Christmas season. That event showed two family-friendly films: “Johnson Family Vacation” and “Black Nativity.”

“They’ve been received very well,” Delgado said. “We are happy to do it in conjunction with the (convention commission).

“Right now, our goal is to have it once very month. Depending on turnout and resources, we may be able to do it more often, but it’s at no cost.”

Drive-In Movie Night also is held in conjunction with Twin Forks Rising, Delgado’s nonprofit organization that is dedicated to the revitalization of Ward 2. For more information on the event, call (601) 818-5588 or (601) 818-9276.