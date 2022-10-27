Workers continue to make progress on the replacement of the 120-year-old railroad bridge near Petal River Park and Chain Park across the Leaf River, with an expected completion date of August 2023.

Dirt work at the site started back in January, and parts for the bridge – which consists of a Norfolk-Southern rail line – have been arriving over the past several days and weeks.

“As far as I know, they’re still on schedule,” Mayor Tony Ducker said. “They’ve got crews out here diligently trying to get things done.

“I don’t see anything that would prevent (them from being off schedule) at this time.”

The old bridge is expected to be shut down for only 16 hours during the project. Once the new bridge is finished, the old one will be demolished.

“It’s going to be very little downtime for (the bridge),” Ducker said. “I was thinking it would take a long time and they would shut the railroad down, but they’re so efficient at doing this, they know as long as that thing’s down, it’s costing them money.

“So they’re pretty efficient about (taking) one out and putting the other one in. I definitely want to be there the day it happens.”

In addition to replacing the bridge, workers also will conduct bank stabilization on the Petal side of the bridge. In fact, that stabilization – which will be returned to whichever “footprint” city officials desire – may be the biggest advantage from the project for the City of Petal.

“And they’ve done some roadwork, and they’re shoring up some erosion that we’ve had on the river, so it’s been a benefit to us from that standpoint,” Ducker said. “Of course, we always want to be good neighbors with folks we share spaces with (in this case Hattiesburg).”

The site consists of two bridges: the over-the-water bridge, which will be replaced, and a path on ground level that will not be replaced.

“For some reason, I guess it’s due to flooding and the water, you can walk under (that) bridge,” Ducker said in a previous story. “You walk under it when you’re walking through the path (at the end of Petal River Park).

“That portion is not being replaced. It was replaced in the ‘80s.”

Although Ducker didn’t have an exact cost for the bridge replacement, he’s estimating the figure based on the upcoming bridge that will connect East Hardy Street in Hattiesburg to South Main Street in Petal. That new bridge will take the place of the current one, which will be transformed into a pedestrian bridge for walkers and cyclists.

“That bridge is $12 or $15 million, where they’re building that new Hardy bridge,” Ducker said. “I think that the cost on the (railroad) bridge, more than anything, would be access, which is so difficult there.

“For the most part, this will predominately, by and large, take place on the Petal side. I was wondering if they were going to try to access it from the Hattiesburg side, but for the most part they (aren’t).”