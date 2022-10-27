The Hattiesburg Zoo recently welcomed a new baby spotted hyena to its ranks, with a special twist: the baby, which was born October 17, is the only surviving hyena cub to be born in North America this year.

The baby girl was born at 12:45 p.m. that afternoon to dad Niru and mom Pili.

“(This) is very cool; I think it’s really interesting,” said Rick Taylor, executive director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission, which runs the zoo. “When we became aware that (Pili) was pregnant, we knew that the mortality rate is very, very high, both in the wild and in captivity.

“So we just monitored very closely, and that was one of the reasons we did not announce the birth right away, because we just wanted to see if it was going to stick, so to speak. At this point, (the announcement) is probably a little earlier than we would have done it, but with putting her out in the yard, we knew people would see it, so we had to have an explanation.”

Although hyenas usually bear litters of two to four cubs, approximately 60 percent of those don’t survive. The mothers are also in danger as the birth canal is only an inch in diameter, often making the birthing process fatal, as evidenced by the high death rate for first-time mothers.

“Hyena births are tricky both in the wild and in a Zoo environment,” said Kristen Moore, animal curator for the Hattiesburg Zoo. “We are thrilled with the birth of this cub.”

“We feel good that Pili is doing well and is being a great mom to her first-born cub. “(She) is nursing her baby, who is suckling well, but we have hurdles yet to cross, so we are cautiously optimistic at this point.”

The new cub was weighed the day after her birth, when she came in at 1.45 kilograms. As of October 26, the cub weighed 2.05 kilograms, indicating she is gaining weight at an appropriate rate.

“Because of the delicate nature of hyena births and the importance of monitoring the care of both the cub and the mother, the zoo’s animal care team has made the decision to close the walkway in front of the hyena habitat, which will prohibit guest viewing the pair at this time,” Taylor said. “We ask our guests to be patient while our animal care team closely monitors the cub and mother in these important early stages as they acclimate to their habitat and spend time together.”

Niru came to the zoo in May of 2021, followed by Pili in October of that year. From the beginning, zoo officials had the goal of breeding the pair as part of the Species Survival Program, which is designed to help ensure the survival of selected species in zoos and aquariums around the world, most of which are threatened or endangered in the wild.

“So whatever species it is, they track genetics, they track what the wild population is, and so it’s part of the conservation efforts of the zoo,” Taylor said. “In this case, when we built the hyena exhibit, there was a great desire on the part of that SSP, that group of people that deal with hyenas, that we have a breeding facility.

“We did design for that … so we’re pleased that design has contributed to our participation in the species management here in North America, and to preserve them. Any animal in Africa is under threat because of the poaching and all of that.”