Back in May, officials from the Hattiesburg Police Department released crime statistics from the first quarter of this year – covering January, February, March and April – showing a reduction in violent crime compared to the same time in 2021.

That trend continues for the second and third quarters of this year, with a reduction of 6 percent in Part I crimes, meaning instances such as aggravated assault, rape, murder and robbery. In total, that represents a 41 percent drop year-to-date on violent felonies from 2021 to 2022.

The statistics were announced during an October 26 press conference at the Hattiesburg Public Safety Complex, which was attended by HDP staff, as well as Mayor Toby Barker.

“We want to take this opportunity to yet again go over our crime stats, highlight the work being done by our brave men and women at the Hattiesburg Police Department,” HPD chief Peggy Sealy said. “This shows the community that ‘policing’ isn’t just a buzz word.

“These numbers show that it works, and our officers working with the community truly does make the Hub City safer. We have and will continue to build on our community policing and relationship with the public.”

In addition, the department has seen an 83 percent drop in homicides over this time last year, along with a 38 percent reduction in aggravated assaults.

“Even though, one (homicide) to us is still too many,” Sealy said. “In 2021 and entering into 2022, the majority of large cities across the country have seen an increase in homicides or violent crimes in general.

“However, as I said before, our crime stats are showing a downwards trend.”

Assistant Police Chief Hardy Sims said from January through September of 2021, there were six homicides in Hattiesburg. From January through September of this year, that number dropped to one.

Those numbers indicate an 83 percent drop, year-to-date, in homicides from 2021 to 2022. When considering aggravated assaults, that number dropped from 70 during the period from January through September of 2021, to 43 from January through September of 2022.

“These numbers represent a 38 percent drop, year-to-date, in aggravated assaults from 2021 to 2022,” Sims said. “Overall, we have a 41 percent drop in violent crimes.

“We know that one violent crime is too many, so when we see a reduction, we want to acknowledge the process. Thanks to the hard work of our officers and our citizens, violent crime is down in the city. We know that when the community and the police work together to fight crime, our neighborhoods are safer.”

As an example of those efforts, automobile burglaries and thefts

“In May, we asked for (the community’s) help in reducing the number of auto burglaries and auto thefts,” Sims said. “We suggested ways to prevent these crimes from occurring.

“Our communities stepped up and supported our crime-fighting efforts, and as a result, auto burglaries and auto thefts declined.”

Major Shannon Harris-Weaver discussed two unsolved homicides in the city, beginning with the case of 37-year-old Lashuan “Shaun” Collins, who in May 2021 was found deceased at Duncan Lake in Hattiesburg. After a preliminary autopsy, Collins’ death was ruled a homicide; so far, the cause of death has not been disclosed.

The second unsolved homicide discussed by Weaver-Harris was that of 6-year-old Ja’Kyrie Silas, who was killed in March during a drive-by shooting on Willis Street in Hattiesburg. Silas was a student at Rowan Elementary School.

“We’re still asking the community to help bring closure to these families,” Harris-Weaver said. “As we approach the holiday season, we ask you all to please help and assist in this matter.

“Someone out there knows something, or has some information that would help.”

Barker said the police department releases such data as part of one its goals of being transparent to residents of the city.

“More importantly, we want our citizens to know that for the Hattiesburg Police Department and the City of Hattiesburg … the term ‘community policing’ is not a cliché,” he said. “It is a philosophy; it is the Hattiesburg Way.”