Firefighters from the Hattiesburg Fire Department recently extinguished a “suspicious” fire that broke out on the morning of October 26 at the former Carlstedt's Florist building on Bouie Street.

Assistant Fire Chief Danny Wade said the department received a call at 10:51 a.m. that day. When firefighters arrived on scene, they observed smoke and flames coming out the front and side of the building.

“Once we made entry, we found four different spots where there was fire,” Wade said. “We were able to extinguish it pretty quick with an inch-and-three-quarter attack line.”

As the building has been empty for several years, there was no one inside the structure when firefighters arrived, and no injuries were reported.

“It’s an abandoned building; half the roof is gone and there’s just a little bit of stuff in there, not much,” Wade said.

Although it is still too early to determine the cause of the fire, given the fact that there is no electricity running to the building, arson – accidental or otherwise – is not off the table.

“There’s no power on the building, there’s not utilities at all on the building,” Wade said. “So the fire would be probably suspicious in nature.

“Once the fire is out, once the atmosphere is good and clear to get in there, we will get in there and do a better, thorough investigation to see exactly what was on fire. We’ll see if we can determine, maybe, what did cause it.”

The Carlstedt's building was heavily damaged in the 2013 E4 tornado that tore through the area, forcing employees to temporarily work out of refrigerated trucks. The store continued operations that way for about two weeks, until owner Paul Barton decided it was time to find a new building.

After moving into the former Anderson Paint building off of Broadway Drive, Carlstedt's relocated to its current location on the Evelyn Gandy Parkway just inside the Hattiesburg city limits.