If one ever needed a visual definition of the word “surprise,” one would just have needed to look at Tyler Shows’ face on Tuesday morning when he was named a winner of the Milken Educator Award, an accolade so prestigious it’s earned the nickname of “The Oscars of Teaching.”

In fact, it took Shows a minute or two – and the help of some of his surrounding teachers – to even move when his name was called. Shows, a fifth-grade math teacher at Petal Upper Elementary School, was given the award – along with a $25,000 cash prize – during a surprise ceremony in the PUES storm shelter, making him the only Mississippi teacher to earn the Milken Educator Award this year.

“This is probably the only time in my life that I have no idea what to say,” Shows said when being presented with the award. “Sometimes I’ll just say stuff anyway, so that’s what I’ll do now. I’m just really happy to work here; I have the best job ever.

“I kind of fell into teaching a long time ago in an odd way, so this is kind of a strange experience for me. But I really say with absolute certainty that if I could choose any job in the world, I would choose the one I already have. It’s just really special to come to work with you guys.”

The ceremony was attended by the student body, several local elected officials, members of the Petal School District Board of Trustees, interim Mississippi Superintendent of Education Kim Benton, Petal School District superintendent Matt Dillon and other officials.

The Milken Educator Award, which was instituted 30 years ago by the Milken Family Foundation, is aimed at rewarding top educators around the country. The honor – the recipient of which is kept a secret until its announcement – targets early-to-mid career educational professionals for impressive achievements and for the potential of future accomplishments.

Shows is one of approximately 40 honorees from around the country to earn the award this year.

“I don’t know if you knew this, but my mom started in the district 27 years ago, so I spent my younger days sleeping under her desk at the elementary school,” Shows said. “So it’s a really cool thing to just kind of spend your life in this district; it’s really awesome.”

Shows holds a bachelor’s degree in business and accounting from the University of Mississippi and a master’s degree in gifted education from William Carey University. He became a National Board Certified Exceptional Needs Specialist in 2021.

Shows serves as a grade-level chair and leads of professional learning community of six math teachers who work to develop standards-aligned lessons, create assessments and track data. He organizes professional development, leads instructional rounds and facilitates feedback, and mentors new and pre-service teachers.

He also serves as a professional learning facilitator in the University of Southern Mississippi’s World Class Teaching Program, and sits on the district superintendent’s advisory council.

“We are so Panther Proud of Tyler Shows for receiving the Milken Educator Award,” Dillon said. “He is very deserving of this special honor. Mr. Shows is passionate about his craft as a teacher and PLC leader.

“He builds positive relationships with his students and faculty and is always prepared to go the extra mile. Our district is very fortunate to already have one Milken Award recipient, Kathryn Daniels, and we are thrilled to add Mr. Shows to that list.”

Milken Educator Awards alternate yearly between elementary and secondary educators. As educators cannot apply for the award, candidates are sourced through a confidential selection process before being reviewed by panels appointed by state departments of education.

More than $140 million in funding, including $70 million in individual $25,000 awards, has been devoted to the overall awards initiative.

The Milken Family Foundation, headquartered in Santa Monica, California, presented the first Milken Educator Award in 1987.

“I applaud Mr. Shows for having an intentional focus of daily bringing real-world experiences into the classroom to instill a love learning and build confidence,” Benton said. “Not only does he inspire students, but he also pays it forward by working with his high school’s Teacher Academy and by mentoring colleagues through the National Board Certification process.”