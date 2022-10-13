Officials from the Petal School District Police Department have determined the case is closed regarding the recent “swatting hoax” call that falsely reported an active shooter on the Petal High School campus, which resulted in various states of lockdown at schools throughout the district.

Although the identity of the caller has not been discovered, The Pine Belt News has received the results of a record request that show the exact details of the call.

According to documents obtained through Petal City Hall, the call came into the Petal Police Department on October 7 via a land line, which is not a recorded line. The details of the call – which came from (810) 368-8783 – along with the times of action of police are as follows:

9:25 a.m.: A person speaking “extremely broken English” reports to officers an active shooter at Petal High School. The caller also claimed to be a teacher at the school (this was quickly determined to be false).

9:26 a.m. Police are advised there is no teacher from any school in the district meeting the description given by the caller.

9:28 a.m.: Police units checked all schools which currently had students on scene.

9:28 a.m.: School resource officers are at every campus with students.

9:29 a.m.: Surrounding agencies are notified.

9:29 a.m.: Officers note that the caller sounds “possibly Middle Eastern” and continued repeating “hello” and reporting an active shooter at the high school, where he still claimed he was a teacher. Officers noted they “could not understand the rest.”

9:34 a.m.: Workers were cleaning the building at Petal Primary School, where there were no students.

9:58 a.m.: “D” units from the police department look up the caller’s number.

9:59 a.m.: Police called back the number several times with no answer; the call goes straight to voicemail with the message “the text mail subscriber is unavailable.”

The seven police officers who reported to the incident are listed as follows:

Cody Crawford. Dispatched at 9:25 a.m., enroute at 9:26 a.m., arrived at 9:26 a.m. and cleared at 9:59 a.m.

Charles Sims. Dispatched at 9:25 a.m., enroute at 9:26 a.m., arrived at 9:26 a.m. and cleared at 9:59 a.m.

Aaron Jernigan. Dispatched at 9:25 a.m., enroute at 9:26 a.m., arrived at 9:26 a.m. and cleared at 9:59 a.m.

Emily Holder. Dispatched at 9:25 a.m., enroute at 9:26 a.m., arrived at 9:26 a.m. and cleared at 9:59 a.m.

Chance Gardner. Dispatched at 9:25 a.m., enroute at 9:26 a.m., arrived at 9:26 a.m. and cleared at 9:59 a.m.

Todd Wilson. Dispatched at 9:25 a.m., enroute at 9:26 a.m., arrived at 9:26 a.m. and cleared at 9:59 a.m.

Casey Walley. Dispatched at 9:35 a.m., enroute at 9:35 a.m., arrived at 9:35 a.m. and 9:59 a.m.

Petal School District superintendent Matt Dillon said as soon as officials learned of the caller, the high school was put on lockdown, and school staff performed soft lockdowns at other Petal Plus campuses – which were in session over the district’s intermission – and found no threat of any kind.

“We did a sweep of all the buildings and classrooms with the help of our school resource officers, our administrators and the Petal Police Department,” Dillon said on the afternoon of the call. “After doing some more research on the telephone number on where this call originated, we’re finding that this is coming from an automated number. After doing more research, these are hoaxes, and these false reports are taking place across our state and across the nation.

“Just today, there were several other school districts that experienced the same thing at about the same time across our state. We resumed operations when we found out, through our police department and others, that these are false reports that are happening around us. There was no threat – all kids and staff are safe.”

All families with students in the Petal Plus program were notified via the district’s School Status system, which sends out information through text messages and emails. Dillon also sent information to all faculty, staff and all school district parents.

According to www.edweek.org, dozens of schools in states such as Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Missouri, Texas and Virginia also have gone into lockdown after receiving similar false calls, which are being termed “swatting” hoaxes. Several callers have claimed to be inside the buildings and have given false details such as room numbers or injured students.

“I shared (some information) to better educate people on what’s happening across our state and nation, and how we need to make sure that people stop doing these types of things to our schools and causing the anxiety and alarming people when it’s not needed,” Dillon said. “It’s very concerning, and if we can educate and let people know what’s happening, hopefully we can stop some of this stuff from happening across our schools.”

Dillon commended the actions and procedures of district’s staff during the lockdowns.

“You never know when things are real and when they’re false reports; you have to treat everything as if it’s real,” he said. “Our teachers, staff, administrators – everyone did a great job executing our lockdown procedures and knowing what to do.”

School district officials quickly worked with Petal Police Department staff to determine the identify the caller, but no conclusions were made on the matter.