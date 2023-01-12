Progress is moving smoothly on the replacement of the 120-year-old railroad bridge near Petal River Park and Chain Park across the Leaf River, with officials estimating that work could possibly be done as soon as two months earlier than expected.

Mayor Tony Ducker said the bridge could possibly be ready as soon as June – considerably earlier than the original estimated date of August. Dirt work at the site started back in January 2022, and parts for the bridge – which consists of a Norfolk-Southern rail line – started arriving soon thereafter.

“The earlier the better,” Ducker said. “That lets us get in there and do some of the things we would like to do at the park.

“(That’s also beneficial) because it’s a part of the (Leaf and Bouie Redevelopment) River District as well.”

The old bridge is expected to be shut down for only 16 hours during the project. Once the new bridge is finished, the old one will be demolished.

“It’s going to be very little downtime for (the bridge),” Ducker said. “I was thinking it would take a long time and they would shut the railroad down, but they’re so efficient at doing this, they know as long as that thing’s down, it’s costing them money.

“So they’re pretty efficient about (taking) one out and putting the other one in. I definitely want to be there the day it happens.”

In addition to replacing the bridge, workers also will conduct bank stabilization on the Petal side of the bridge. In fact, that stabilization – which will be returned to whichever “footprint” city officials desire – may be the biggest advantage from the project for the City of Petal.

“And they’ve done some roadwork, and they’re shoring up some erosion that we’ve had on the river, so it’s been a benefit to us from that standpoint,” Ducker said. “Of course, we always want to be good neighbors with folks we share spaces with (in this case Hattiesburg).”

Although Ducker didn’t have an exact cost for the bridge replacement, he’s estimating the figure based on the upcoming bridge that will connect East Hardy Street in Hattiesburg to South Main Street in Petal. That new bridge will take the place of the current one, which will be transformed into a pedestrian bridge for walkers and cyclists.

“I’m just kind of guesstimating on what the other bridge costs; that was the only thing I had known,” Ducker said. “You kind of wonder, with all the projects that are going on these days that are coming in over (estimated cost) – you wonder if it was supposed to be this and it turns out be that.

“There’s a lot of going on these days.”