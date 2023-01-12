After discussing plans for the upcoming tennis/pickleball complex near Oak Grove High School, officials from the Lamar County Board of Supervisors recently calculated they were approximately $900,000 short of the funds required for that measure, which briefly put the project on hold.

To help remedy that, supervisors have approved the application of a grant from the Asbury Foundation for the completion of the facility, which will be located on Warrior Drive, across from the front entrance of the school. A low bid on the project of $2.1 million also was accepted from Sports Contractors Unlimited.

“Asbury has grants for wellness programs, and we believe the tennis (and pickleball) facility would fit that,” Lamar County Administrator Jody Waits said. “So the board has authorized us to apply for a grant to help get us over the finish line with the funding that we need to finish that complex.

“The board, one thing they want to do is to try to get the grant to help finish it. Of that ($2.1 million), we’ve got about $1.1 million and some change in-house.”

The complex is a joint project between the Lamar County School District, the Lamar County Board of Supervisors and the City of Hattiesburg, which have all contributed funding. Earlier this month, supervisors temporarily put the project on hold, as that $2.1 million bid was decidedly higher than the $1.2 million initially expected.

Because of that, county officials began looking into other means of funding, and are also considering finishing the courts before coming back later to install lighting.

“We’re also looking at our funding sources in our budget, and the priority we have for that funding, to see if there’s money still available within our own budget to help at least get it finished without the lights, possibly, and then get the lights finished at a second phase.,” Waits said. “We’re $900,000 short to finish both sets of courts and lights, and then of course there’s separate fundraising going on to raise money for the actual clubhouse facility, which would be changing rooms and restrooms.

“So that’s where we’re at. They’ve accepted that bid as the lowest and best bid, but they’ve not yet awarded that contract. We’re applying for grants and we’re still trying to sort out our budget to make sure we can get the facility built – and we feel we will get that done; we’ve just got to do our due diligence and be good stewards of the money, and make sure we’ve got everything in line.”

Talks on the project, which is spearheaded by District 1 Supervisor Steve Lampton and District 4 Supervisor Mitch Brent, began in early 2021. When constructed, the court will be the first of its kind in the Oak Grove area.

“We don’t have any public tennis courts in the Oak Grove area at all - none,” Brent said in a previous story. “Our high school tennis team, which also encompasses seventh grade through 12th grade, they drive to Tatum Park every afternoon to practice tennis, and I don’t think that’s a very safe way to do it.

We’d certainly like to have something on campus to where they didn’t have to make that trip every day.”

The project is located on 16th Section land that is owned by the school district. Initially, the plan was to have four to six courts at the complex, but officials upped that number to eight to accommodate other members of the community in addition to the high school.

In July 2021, officials had garnered more than $600,000 – with some funds contributed by Brent and Lampton – which was about half the expected cost of the project at the time. Brent said he was ready to start the project then and there, and hopefully raise money as the process continued.

“We feel like once we get started, we’ll have a little bit easier time getting some donations to help from the private sector,” Brent said. “Also, we’ve got some people writing grants, trying to get some grant money to help finish it out.

“So it’s moving along, and it’s going to happen - it’s just a matter of how long it’s going to take to finish raising the money. The county is going to go ahead and provide the labor and machinery to get that (area) cleared off and ready to start. Hopefully by doing that, we’ll generate enough interest to get some money rolling in."

Lampton said he is excited to help bring the tennis complex to Oak Grove.

“It’s a good thing, because we’re not duplicating facilities and everybody can use it,” he said. “We appreciate the partnership we have with the school district; that’s the only way we can really make this work, because they have the land.

“We got a little money, they got a little money, and we put our (efforts) together and we were able to make something happen.”