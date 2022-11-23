Now that the work to widen Herrington Lane in Petal from two lanes to four – and add additional turn lanes – is complete, officials say the new road is doing its job to alleviate traffic problems in the area.

The project, which was completed the week before the Petal School District’s Thanksgiving break, runs from Mississippi 42 to the end of primary school. It was designed to ease traffic in the area of the primary school, Petal High School and an upcoming elementary school on Herrington Road.

“I know it took longer than anticipated, but it is working as designed,” said Matt Dillon, superintendent of the Petal School District. “We can see that it’s taking some pressure off of Highway 42; it has made it safer around Herrington Road and Stadium Drive, and we could not be more pleased with the outcome, as we originally thought this would work out on paper.

“Now that we’re living it, it’s working out extremely well for the safety of our families and students that are in and around (that area).”

Last year, workers cleared out a large section of trees at the intersection of Herrington Road and Stadium Drive to make room for the beginning of the project. From there, officials held meetings with the project engineer, utility companies and Barrontown Water Association to discuss utility usage in that area.

In April 2021, the Petal Board of Aldermen authorized then-Mayor Hal Marx to execute documents for construction of improvements to Herrington Road at a cost of $35,000, to be paid by the school district. Officials from the district had worked with the City of Petal for several months prior to secure the property.

An appraisal on the land was conducted late in 2020, and the Petal Board of Aldermen approved a Memorandum of Understanding with the school district to complete the widening.

“I’ve heard from some parents, and even some staff members that have kids on that (primary school) campus, how it’s much smoother,” Dillon said. “We’re back on a regular schedule, where we can get students in before the tardy bell.

“Of course, we had to alter our times a little bit in the mornings to accommodate for the construction, but now we’re back to a regular schedule so we’re receiving kids before 7:30 or 7:35 (a.m.) before the bell rings. The feedback has been very favorable and appreciative of putting that into place, so families can get in and out in a timely manner.”

The idea of a new elementary school has been discussed for approximately two years, with the purpose of helping accommodate the school district’s growing enrollment of more than 4,100 students. The school will be located on a plot of district-owned land adjacent to Petal Primary School on Herrington Road.

“We’re looking at designs, looking at what different phases there are and looking at our budget and what all goes into that,” Dillon said in June. “We’re just working through the preliminary stages behind the scene to continue moving the ball forward.”