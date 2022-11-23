Petal-area residents can look forward to a full day’s worth of holiday activities with the city’s upcoming Christmas events, which will showcase a parade, vendors, a Christmas tree lighting and more.

Festivities, which are put on by the Petal Area Chamber of Commerce, begin with the annual Christmas parade, which will start at 4 p.m. December 3 on the streets of downtown Petal. The parade, with the theme of “Santa’s Best Helpers,” will feature the Petal softball team as its grand marshal, will follow its usual route, starting at Dirt Cheap on North Main Street and ending at Hinton Park behind Petal Civic Center on South Main Street.

The softball team was selected for the honor after making history earlier this year by becoming the first team to ever bring home the Class 6A Softball State Championship to The Friendly City.

“They did something that has never been done before in the history of Petal, and that’s bring home a state softball championship, Valerie Wilson, executive director of the Petal Area Chamber of Commerce, said in a previous story. “We want to honor them because we know the tremendous amount of work it took for the team, the parents of the team members, the coaching staff and administrators to support them to bring home that state championship trophy.

“We’re proud of them, and we’re proud of the distinction they brought to Petal.”

For safety reasons, North Main and South Main streets will be closed off along the parade route.

“We just ask for people to stay off the streets,” Wilson said. “We know that candy can fall a little close to the floats, but we’ll have walkers by the float who will try to push the candy and goodies … toward the people.

“That’s a safety hazard, if kids are allowed to run up to the floats to try to get candy and trinkets.”

Immediately following the parade, officials will light up multiple Christmas trees during the annual Festival of Trees. The trees, which are sponsored by local businesses and individuals, will be on display along the park’s walking track.

As all entries for the trees have been completed, applications are no longer being taken for that event.

“Everybody has their tree decorated with their own artistic flair,” Wilson said. “There is an adoption fee for the trees, and most people just bring an artificial tree.”

Attendees can also take part in “Celebration in the Park,” which will include live music along with food and craft vendors.

“Events like this are what brings the community together,” Wilson said. “It’s especially wonderful to come together in a joyful manner during a joyful season.”