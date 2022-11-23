The staff of the Petal School District Central Office has temporarily relocated to other facilities while repairs are made to the building’s floors, which have seen significant moisture damage in recent months.

Matt Dillon, superintendent of the Petal School District, said the repairs were necessitated for safety reasons after officials found rotting structures under the building.

“The flooring is on a crawl foundation, and there’s crawl space underneath that keeps a lot of moisture in there,” he said. “There were some rotting trusses and joists under there that created some unsafe spots throughout central office, with people coming in and out.

“So we were forced to have to make some needed repairs to the floor.”

While that work is being done, the district’s business office – which consists of the chief financial officer and his team – has moved to the Red Lab behind Petal Middle School, which serves as the central office hub. Inter-office mail and packages are being delivered to that location, which also handles calls.

The rest of Dillon’s administration team – including his office and the human resources department – has relocated to a previously unutilized space at Petal-Harvey Baptist Church on South Main Street.

“(Church staff) were very gracious to open our doors to us, much like they did with the (2017) tornado,” Dillon said. “They’re doing that again for our administrative side of central office.

“So until we get further notice with what’s happening over at central office with the floor repairs, we will be in our temporary locations for the time being.”

An exact cost for the work has not been determined, as change orders are expected as workers continue to uncover the extent of the damage. Originally, the repairs were expected to take approximately 60 days, but recent findings may extend that timeline to another two or three months.

“As they open up and kind of see what’s underneath there, it’s day by day, as far as whether that’s going to have to be expanded out even further,” Dillon said. “I think the timeline will change based on what they find, with pulling up the subfloor and getting to what the damage is like in the building.

“It’s a really old building and there’s just been a lot of moisture over the years, and there’s been repairs here and there with ‘Band-Aid’ approaches to fixing it. (Now we’re at) the point where there were some places that were irreparable, that we needed to start over on the flooring itself.”

In the meantime, monthly meetings of the Petal School District Board of Trustees, which usually convene at central office, will be held at various schools throughout the district. The next meeting, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. December 13, will be held in the library of Petal High School, known as “The Den.”

“We’re making that update on our website month to month, to let everyone know where the board meeting is,” Dillon said. “(After the December meeting), for the next four months, we’ll go to the rest of the schools, so that we touch all five schools (in the district) to host a board meeting.”