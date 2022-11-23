Although state health officials have recently been open about the risk of more than half of Mississippi’s rural hospitals closing because of financial woes, local officials say that Forrest General Hospital is doing better than many hospitals around the state, and is not under threat of closure – at least for the time being.

David Hogan, president of the Forrest County Board of Supervisors, said the county-owned hospital said good fiscal responsibility and management have kept the facility in good standing, although Forrest General CEO Andy Woodard declined to discuss exact financial numbers.

“Our hospital is faring better than a lot of the other public hospitals,” Hogan said. “That’s not to say the (COVID-19) pandemic and the lack of Medicaid expansion have not taken a toll on our bottom line, but we are in a better financial position than a lot of the public hospitals around the state.

“I don’t foresee us being in any danger of closing in the not-too-distant future, but things do need to improve over the long term for us to be able to maintain the level of care that the community has come to expect from Forrest Health.”

On November 21, state health officer Dr. Daniel Edney told state senators that 38 – or 54 percent of – Mississippi’s rural hospitals are at risk of closing. Although some of those hospitals were facing financial problems before the pandemic hit, the virus hit hospitals across the nation in dramatic fashion, as elective procedures were suspended for a time to help avoid spreading the disease.

“And then the decision by prior administration to not expand Medicaid has hurt some,” Hogan said. “And healthcare is changing – more procedures are able to be done in a private, clinical setting, and we’re dealing with that.

“The expense of nurses and payroll in general, and inflation – there’s a whole host of reasons behind why we’re not faring as well as we have in the past.”

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, approximately 60 percent of births throughout the state in 2020 were financed by Medicaid. Gov. Tate Reeves and other state Republicans have staved off recent proposals to expand the measure, which helps with healthcare costs for people with limited resources.

The risk of hospital closures has been particularly felt in the Mississippi Delta, with facilities such as Greenwood Leflore Hospital on River Road in Greenwood. Officials there have said the hospital will shut down by the end of this year if financial assistance isn’t rendered before then.

Hospital and county officials are currently in negotiations with state and federal leadership on measures that would fiscally help public and private hospitals throughout the state.

“So we’re optimistic about that,” Hogan said. “On the threat of the hospital closing, there would be a lot of other public hospitals to close before Forrest General, or any of Forrest Health’s affiliates, would be in that situation.”

In May 2020, Hogan dispelled rumors that Forrest General was losing $12 million a week in the early days of the pandemic, although he did say the hospital had lost some revenue during that time. Although specific numbers weren’t divulged at the time, funds from the Department of Health and Human Services did help to offset those losses.

Woodard also noted a shortfall in revenue but noted it had not necessitated layoffs.

“While every hospital has lost revenue due to the COVID-19 crisis, Forrest Health has tried to maintain jobs without having to lay off staff,” he said. “The Mississippi State Health Department has recently authorized elective procedures, and we are glad people can now get the care they need without further delay.”