Officials from William Carey University reopened the school on Monday morning, three days after it was shut down because of an unspecified incident which impacted the university’s email and website.

The Pine Belt News reached out to the university for more information, but officials were unable to give comment at that time, as all hands were on deck for the situation. However, university president Ben Burnett issued a statement Saturday which said the incident occurred Friday morning, at which part the school’s IT department immediately shut down the networks to help contain the disruption.

“As a result of their around-the-clock efforts, our affected operations are being restored,” the statement reads. “Students and faculty now have access to their email and online courses, and Canvas remains operational.”

In addition, academic advising for the winter trimester is continuing this week.

“At this time, we are working closely with a team of external cybersecurity experts to investigate the situation,” the statement reads. “William Carey University takes the security of its networks seriously.”

A communications official at the university said more information will be released when it becomes available. In the meantime, the Pine Belt News will continue looking into the matter.