With a full slate of events kicking off the fall season throughout the month of October, Mayor Toby Barker recently proclaimed that month as the “Greatest Month to be a Hattiesburger.”

The mayor made that proclamation during a news conference September 28 in front of one of the city’s murals on Batson Street, between Main and Mobile Streets.

“Today, we have a lot of people here putting on a lot of great events, who have sacrificed a lot to make Hattiesburg a phenomenal place to be in the month of October,” Barker said. “October is a time for you to get out, see your city, enjoy the people in your city, make a lot of memories, make a lot of new friends.”

The schedule of events for October features month-long, multiple-day, and single-event activities. A partial list is as follows:

Every week in October

Every Tuesday: Hattiesburg Arts Council Drum Circle, at the Jook, 6 p.m.

Every Thursday: Brown Bag Concert Series at City Hall Fountain Plaza, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Every Thursday: Farmer’s Market at Town Square Park from 4-6 p.m.

Every Friday: Live at Five at Town Square Park at 5 p.m.

Every Saturday: Smith Drug Company on Mobile Street from noon- 4 p.m.

Multiple days in October

Every Thursday through Saturday: Zombieburg at Thomley’s Christmas Tree Farm

October 2-8: Hattiesburg Restaurant Week

October 9-15: Fire Prevention Week

October 10-15: Southern Miss homecoming week

October 20-22: Homegrown Revival at Elks Lake

October 21-30: Zoo Boo

October 23-29: Lead Poisoning Prevention Week

October 27-29: Hattiesburlesque

For a full schedule of more events throughout the month – including the 17th annual Mobile Street Festival, Taste of the South Food Truck Festival, Oktoberfest, Friday Night at Spirit Park, Dead Authors Eve and more – visit www.hattiesburgms.com/october.

“if you’re going to try to hit (all of the events), you’re not going to be able to, but it’s going to be a lot of fun trying,” Barker said.

Last year’s “Greatest Month to be a Hattiesburger” announcement was particularly important for Barker and other city officials, as it marked a comeback of sorts after many events were shuttered in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This October marks a joyful return of the 31 days that comprise the absolute greatest month to be a Hattiesburger,” Barker said at that announcement. “Aside from the incredible weather, which we only get to enjoy two months out of the year, many put great effort into fun and meaningful programming during this month.

“This year – as we continue to make progress on pushing back against the pandemic, moving the needle on vaccination numbers and getting back to some sense of normalcy – Hattiesburg and its many event directors have worked tirelessly to bring back an October that resembles those of the past.”