Hattiesburg Clinic recently cemented its status as one of the largest health care providers in Mississippi with the ribbon cutting of its Ambulatory Cardiovascular Center of Mississippi, the state’s first outpatient surgery center for heart patients.

The ribbon cutting took place during a September 27 ceremony on the third floor of the main Hattiesburg Clinic facility off of South 28th Avenue, as a joint partnership of Forrest General Hospital and the clinic. The Ambulatory Cardiovascular Center of Mississippi is the only such center within the Certificate of Need states, in which certificates are necessary for the construction of medical facilities.

“There are a lot of people who spent many hours to bring this to a reality,” Forrest General vice president Millie Swan said. “I can assure you that you’re looking at a group who know how to persevere and to keep pushing forward.

“We’re excited that this ACC is now in place, and it will expand our services to our patients and our community.”

The new program offers procedures that are the combination of expertise of cardiologists and cardiovascular surgeons, with the support of Forrest Health. That includes a variety of heart and vascular services such as cardiac catheterization, percutaneous coronary interview and cardiovascular surgery.

“Hattiesburg Clinic and Forrest General are of paramount importance to our regional economy,” said Chad Newell, president of the Area Development Partnership in Hattiesburg. “You guys, combined with Forrest Health and Hattiesburg Clinic, I think have over 6,500 employees; we have over 11,000 employees in the health care sector here in our community. So you continue to partner, and those partnerships lead to great events like tonight (at the ribbon cutting), so we’re excited to be part of it.

“But not only are you providing world-class health care, but you’re providing a significant economic impact. That’s not only with your direct jobs, but just think about all the folks who come into the clinic or the hospital and utilize the services – they’re spending money at restaurants and retailers and hotels and whatnot throughout the community. So the ripple effect is huge, for sure.”

Services at the ACC of MS include coronary angioplasty/stent; peripheral angiography; peripheral vascular interventions; venous disease interventions; vascular access; pacemaker implantation; defibrillator implantation; loop recorder implantation; and electrophysiology studies and ablation therapies.

“This is a really exciting time for us,” said Dr. Josh Blair, medical director for Hattiesburg Clinic Heart & Vascular. “This is the first of its kind – an outpatient-based cath lab and surgery center.

“We’ve been tied to the hospital for years at this point for certain procedures, and so the idea of doing this kind of started back in early 2019, and we broke ground in 2020. After that, we hired staff and trained them … and we’re here and ready to get going.”

Physicians who will be conducting services at the ACC of MS include:

Diego F. Alcivar, MD, FACC

Josh G. Blair, MD, FACC

Mark S.M. Borganelli, MD, FACC

Christopher Douglas, MD, FACC, FSCAI

Eric W. Enger, MD, FACC

Adam C. Harless, MD RPVI

Lawrence Leader, DO, FACC

John R. Lovejoy, MD, FACC

Arthur C. Martin, MD, FACC

Randel L. Smith, MD, FACC

Craig A. Thieling, MD, FACC

Robert G. Wilkins, MD, FACC

“Being the first in our state to provide this service is an example of our commitment to innovation, efficiency, and high-quality care,” said Bryan Batson, MD, CEO of Hattiesburg Clinic. “We also appreciate Forrest General Hospital’s partnership in this project that provides our patients and community with another outstanding resource for their healthcare.”

For more information on the center, visit www.accofms.com.