Every year, Ben and Michelle Wade are asked about donations for their well-known Wade Family Light Show in Petal, and each year, they politely decline.

This time around, however, the Wades have decided to start accepting donations for the show – which is located at 3 Pinewood Drive in Petal – for the sole purpose of giving those funds back to the community. To begin that endeavor, Ben reached out to Drew Brickson, who serves as Ward 5 Aldermen and as volunteer at the Petal Children’s Task Force, to see about helping at that organization.

Although Brickson said the task force’s fundraisers were already mostly taken care of, he did have another perfect organization in mind: Worthy Stables, a non-profit equestrian center on Sheeplo Loop.

“We ended up loving the story behind it and what they’re trying to do out there, so we just decided that whatever we could take in, we could give back to the Worthy Stables,” Ben said. “It’s actually something that’s really needed.”

Donations can be made through the Wades’ GoFundME page at https://bit.ly/3DQFc53; as of Dec. 13, the fundraiser has brought in $829. All proceeds will go to the Worthy Stables organization.

Donations also can be made at www.worthystables.org.

“It feels good (to have already made that much),” Ben said.

The Wades have done a light show for four years now, and this is the second year that the show has included a “pixel” feature that flashes images off and on to Christmas music. The drive-through spectacle is up now, and will stay active until Jan. 3.

“We just love it; we love giving back to the children,” Ben said. “That’s the main thing, is seeing all the kids’ faces.

“It’s for the adults too, but the kids – it really helps us knowing we’re giving Christmas to some of the kids that don’t get it as much as others. They really enjoy the lights and the music.”

The show consists of approximately 25,000 normal A/C Christmas lights, along with about 45,000 or 50,000 pixels. It takes two and a half miles of extension cords to power the show each year.

To accommodate that, the Wades generally start setting up three or four weeks in advance of the show – just for the lights. When it comes to programming the songs that play during the display, that process can take up to 10 or 20 hours per song.

“I’d say I spend four or five months out of the year working on the show to get it ready to play for everybody, and that’s probably about a 25-minute show,” Ben said.

Worthy Stables is located at 502 Sheeplo Loop in Petal. The organization provides therapeutic activities that allow participants to forge a relationship with a horse and become a part of the community.

​Every participant at Worthy Stables is provided an individual curriculum to reach their goals, improve their situations, and become the best versions of themselves.

For more information, call (601) 297-7071.