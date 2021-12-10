After a brief hiatus in 2020 caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Cookies With a Cop is coming back to the Town of Sumrall to allow children to see a different side of police officers and what their job consists of on a daily basis.

This year’s event will be held from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 20 at the L.R. Boyer Memorial Sumrall Public Library at 121 Poplar Street in Sumrall. During the event, children and families will have the opportunity to chat to officers of the Sumrall Police Department about their jobs and even aspects of their off-duty lives, while enjoying cookies provided by the department.

“As far as I can remember, the officers have come forward with this idea through their department and said ‘Hey, we want to do something community-related and for the kids that will bridge the gap between what they may see and hear in the news and on the media,’” Mayor Joel Lofton said. “Law enforcement, sometimes, unfortunately gets a bad rap, and they wanted to make sure that at least our local kids had a positive opportunity to interact.

“That’s kind of what brought it about, even back in 2017, and it’s been productive and they want to continue it. So we support it.”

Although in past years Cookies With a Cop was held at Sumrall Town Hall, the event was moved this year to the library to provide additional programming for the children.

“We’re set up to do things with kids,” Lofton said. “We want to support this, so (the library) invited the police department to host at their location.

“There will be games and various things for the children to do, in addition to cookies to eat and the opportunity to interact with officers. It’s just a good, fun time all around.”

Officers will be available to talk with children and families, and even play some games with attendees at the library.

“Some children don’t have the opportunity to see that police officers are just like anybody else that’s an adult in their life – they play games, they have families, they have kids too,” Lofton said. “I’ve been a teacher and I’ve been a police officer, and it’s kind of funny when you’re in a store and you run into one of your students for the first time.

“They look at you in shock as if ‘You’re a teacher. Why are you getting groceries?’ Their only experience with you is in the setting in the classroom.”

Lofton said that experience is similar with police officers, as sometimes the only idea children have of officers is what they see and hear on television and movies.

“So to see them in a setting where it’s interactive, and it’s positive, it’s a great thing,” he said. “We want kids to be comfortable and feel like they can approach officers when they need them, and they can talk to them and ask them for help when they need help.

“It’s not always a bad thing to talk to a police officer; it can be a very good thing.”

Lofton said by all indications, past Cookies With a Cop events have been pretty successful with a good turnout.

“I’m a little new to the scene,” said Lofton, who was elected mayor over the summer. “I’ve looked back at some of the pictures from past events that were posted, and it looks like they had a good little group come together.”