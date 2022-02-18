At the Area Development Partnership in Hattiesburg, officials tend to discuss two barriers to economic development to overcome in order to be successful: workforce and real estate.

With the APD being comfortable on the current situation with the first issue, officials gathered Feb. 18 at the University of Southern Mississippi’s Innovation and Commercialization Park on Classic Drive to discuss the second matter, with the announcement of a $3.4 million grant to the site, which is known as The Garden. The grant, which comes from the Mississippi Development Authority’s Select Sites Program, will be used for clearing, grubbing and grading the site; constructing an access road; and making water and sewer system upgrades.

“This exciting step forward for our community,” said Todd Jackson, executive vice president of the ADP. “This would not be possible without a lot of leaders in this region all working together.

“I am extremely grateful for (their) support and leadership, and the improvements that will come to this park as a result of it.”

The MDA’s Development Grant – Select Sites program was established in 2021 to deliberately increase the number of highly competitive industrial sites in the state that are available and ready to meet the needs of potential companies. The ICP was one of 20 sites throughout Mississippi identified for potential funding and was one of seven to be selected. As a byproduct of regional collaboration, the Area Development Partnership will serve as project lead for all economic development projects considering the Park and will work with both local and county government agencies to aid in the Park’s continued growth and regional success.

“Companies looking to locate in our community are looking for good workforce and quality real estate,” Mayor Toby Barker said. “We always do well in workforce, but one challenge – particularly in a city with an already-full industrial park – has been finding and having quality, shovel-ready sites.

“This grant helps with that challenge, but it will also install infrastructure on (the opposite) side of Classic Drive – the roads, the water, the sewer, the drainage, the walkability, for continued development and expansion (of this) park. Furthermore, as the local match of this grant, the residents of this area will be pleased to know the city will be repaving Classic Drive as part of the project.”

The funds for the project were made possible during the 2021 Mississippi Legislative session, when legislators passed Senate Bill 2951, which was the annual appropriation bill for the MDA. Ten million dollars delegated by that bill was set aside and specifically directed toward a grant program to assist cities, counties and other economic development organizations with site development and other infrastructure.

The $10 million from the bill was then leveraged with other funds by Gov. Tate Reeves and MDA officials to invest in sites throughout Mississippi. Communities were required to apply and compete for the funds, based on the quality of the site and the potential of the community to bring in new jobs.

“The fact that Hattiesburg won this particular grant is a testament to our community’s workforce and leadership,” House District 102 Representative Missy McGee said. “When funds are made available at the state or federal level, we know we can compete with anyone, because of our talent, because of our strong economic development team at the ADP, and also because of the regional mindset and cooperation of the city (of Hattiesburg), Forrest County and Lamar County.”

The Accelerator, which houses The Garden, is a 60,000 square foot technology-focused business incubator that houses public research ventures, private-sector startup companies, and large national and multi-national companies in a collaborative environment. It also houses the Mississippi Polymer Institute and serves as the connecting entity between the School of Polymer Science and Engineering and the fast-growing high-tech polymer industry.

The site offers full-service technical and scientific resources for material-based industries.

“Forrest County is happy to be part of this potential ( in this area), and we look forward to whatever comes in across the street over here to bring up our millennials, and our Gen-Xers, and maybe even our next entrepreneurs that guide us into the future,” Forrest County District 5 Supervisor Chris Bowen said. “(This) is going to mean so much to the future of our community.”