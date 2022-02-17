The Robocats – a robotics team made up of five Sumrall Middle School seventh-graders – has come a long way since the students started robotics in fourth grade, to not having a team in middle school to winning the state championship at the First Lego League state championship, held in Pearl on Feb. 12.

For their win in that competition, the Robocats – which consists of Kennedy Bond, Ashton Clay, Lily Claire Patterson, Chance Peterson and Jackson Sims – will head to Houston, Texas, in April to represent Mississippi against approximately 120 national and international teams in the FLL world’s competition.

The FLL program has three components: to build a robot to complete various missions; missions must be unique tasks introduced each year; and completing those missions earns points to determine scores.

“It is an honor that these five students get to represent Mississippi, and I think they will do a fantastic job,” said Lindsey Sims, a mentor for the Robocats. “Last year, for their innovation project, we were invited to a virtual world’s (championship) type deal, but it wasn’t because we won overall; it was because we did well with our innovation.

“So this time, it’s because we won in all three categories and came out on top.”

Sixty-three robotics teams started this year; of those, 21 went to the state competition in Pearl. In that competition, the Robocats had a Science, Technology, Engineering and Math – commonly known as STEM – project with the theme of “Cargo Connect.” As part of that, the team was required to come up with an innovative solution to help with cargo transportation.

The group’s project, which is called “Shebang,” is a hand-free app the team created to allow truckers to use hands-free CBs.

The Robocats presented the project to the competition’s judges – along with all the accompanying research and their robot – at which point they competed in robotics missions to earn points.

“It was amazing,” Sims said. “All (the team’s) hard work paid off.

“Most of the kids have been together since fourth grade, and every year they win a little something, and have gotten better every year. For them to take home the championship this year was great.”

For the upcoming contest in April, the team expects to again use the “Shabang” project.

“It’s going to be the same type of deal,” Sims said. “They’ll present their robot design and then they’ll compete in the same missions.

“So what we’re going to be working on, from here until April, is just cleaning up our (projects) and trying to get more points.”

Although members of the Robocats began the group in fourth grade, once they moved from Sumrall Elementary School to Sumrall Middle School, there was no robotics team available, because of COVID restrictions and the lack of middle school teachers.

“So three teachers at the elementary school knew that these kids were so invested in robotics – they loved it, and they were so good at it,” Sims said. “We wanted them to continue, so I actually wrote a grant to get a robot, and we started this – this is a community-based team.”

After forming the current team in sixth grade, members of the Robocats have advanced to the Mississippi First Lego League Robotics Competition in sixth and seventh grade, and won the Global Innovators Award in sixth grade at the Mississippi First Lego League Robotics competition for their STEM project. The team also was invited to present the Global Innovator-winning project to a virtual international robotics competition in the summer of 2021.

FIRST LEGO League introduces STEM to children ages 4-16 through hands-on learning. Participants gain real-world problem-solving experience through a guided, global robotics program, helping today's students and teachers build a better future together.

The organization’s three divisions inspire youth to experiment and grow their critical thinking, coding, and design skills through hands-on STEM learning and robotics.

For more information, visit www.firstlegoleague.org.