Given last year’s success with March of the Mayors on the Gulf Coast, officials from Extra Table – a Hattiesburg nonprofit organization that works with a variety of food distributors and brokers to provide nutritious meals to food pantries throughout Mississippi – are bringing that event to the Pine Belt.

During the four-week event, 11 mayors throughout the area will encourage residents to donate food items to benefit Extra Table’s partner food pantries. Each city is collecting one specific food item that can be dropped off until March 8 at certain donation points.

“It’s a canned food drive, it’s a fundraiser, and it’s ‘Mississippi’s Largest Food Box Packing Party,’ complete with sponsor-branded Moon Pies and Mardi Gras beads, volunteers and an event T-shirt, all rolled into one jazzy Second Line with a mission to feed hungry Mississippians,” said Martha Allen, executive director of Extra Table. “Your mayors are typically your loudest, most respected voice in the community.

“So we knew that if we could get the mayors to take up the spirit of Mardi Gras, and to halter all that energy and all that spirit for good, then we can really do something unique and different and get a lot of people in the Pine Belt fed.”

The locations and food items are as follows:

Hattiesburg: peanut butter. Donations can be made at Corner Market, Hattiesburg City Hall, the water billing offices at 105 Park Avenue, Fire Station 6 at 3802 Montague Boulevard, Fire Station 8 at 104 Lamar Boulevard, and the Fire and Police Training Academy at 53 Academy Drive.

Petal: canned fruit. Donations can be made at Petal City Hall and Corner Market.

Sumrall: canned corn. Donations can be made at Sumrall Town Hall, Ramey’s and Sumrall Drug Store/Daily Dose Coffee Shop.

Purvis: canned green beans. Donations can be made at Jessi Jayne Boutique at 5752 U.S. 11.

Collins: spaghetti noodles. Donations can be made at Ramey’s, Collins City Hall and Collins Fire Station.

Columbia: one-pound bags of green beans. Donations can be made at Walmart, Ramey’s, Pic N’ Save, and Columbia City Hall.

Ellisville: one-pound bags of granola bars. Donations can be made at Ellisville City Hall, Corner Market and Greer’s Cash Saver.

Laurel: canned tuna. Donations can be made at Laurel City Hall, all fire stations, all police stations, and Laurel-Jones County Library in Laurel and Ellisville.

Magee: spaghetti noodles. Donations can be made at Magee City Hall.

Poplarville: one-pound bags of rice. Donations can be made at Greer’s Cash Saver, Poplarville Lower Elementary, Poplarville Fire Station, Poplarville Police Department, and Poplarville City Hall.

Wiggins: one-pound bags of rice. Donations can be made at Venture Church, Wiggins City Hall, and Jack’s Plant and Patio.

“Other organizations, and schools and groups and churches, are all welcome to contact us and get on board,” Allen said. “We need as many canned items as we can get.”

From 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. March 10, volunteers will gather at Venture Church’s Hunt Club campus at 1900 North 31st Avenue in Hattiesburg to box up the donations. All food items will be distributed to food pantries that serve the 11 participating cities in March of the Mayors.

“Volunteers are needed,” Allen said. “All food collected in the Pine Belt will stay in the Pine Belt, going directly to Extra Table’s partner food pantries.”

Volunteers can sign up by visiting https://bit.ly/3LGNBx1 or following Extra Table on its social media platforms. For more information, call the Extra Table office at (601) 264-0672 or visit www.extratable.org.