In James Hendricks’ own words, he “really needed a new home.”

That’s just what he’ll get courtesy of Twin Forks Rising Community Development Corporation, which held a groundbreaking March 24 at the site of Hendrick’s upcoming home on May Avenue in Hattiesburg. Twin Forks Rising CDC, which was founded by Ward 2 Councilwoman Deborah Delgado, began operations in 2018 with the goal of revitalizing the once-thriving Ward 2 area.

“I’m real excited about it,” Hendricks said. “My other home (which sat on the same site) was really bad.

“It was real raggedy. So they demolished it, and they’re going to build me a new home and put a fence around it.”

Hendricks, a disabled United States Navy veteran, had lived in a home on May Avenue since 1969; that house was recently demolished to make way for the upcoming house.

The move was made possible by a grant Twin Forks Rising CDC received last year from the Sunshine Lady Foundation, which – among other endeavors – invests in organizations and programs that provide opportunities for disadvantaged people, including the working poor and families in crisis. The foundation pledged $60,000, with Twin Forks Rising CDC being responsible for the remainder.

“This is wonderful,” Delgado said. “Mr. Hendricks really needed a home; it was in terrible shape.”

The endeavor also was helped with a grant from the Hattiesburg Association for Civic Improvement, which pitched in a grant for $20,000.

“Of course, the Hattiesburg Association for Civic Improvement are the founders and previous owners of Francis Street Apartments,” said Clarence Magee, president of the HACI. “So we’re proud to keep the legacy of that organization alive.

“Somewhere it says that ‘good men leave inheritances for their children’s children. ”So this is an opportunity for this homeless veteran – who is the benefit of the legacy of his parents – to have something that he can pass on to his family down the line.”

The Hattiesburg Disabled American Veterans Chapter 62 also is a partner on the project. Kenneth Moye will serve as the architect for Hendricks’ home, while Elliot Marsh will serve as contractor.

“This house will be a cottage-style, French-style architecture, like the shotguns you see in New Orleans,” Moye said.

After Hendricks’ home is completed, Twin Forks CDC will begin on six more homes in the area. Two of those will be new constructions, while four will be renovations.

“The thing that makes it wonderful is that these people will walk away from these projects with no mortgage,” Delgado said. “We have come a long way to get here.”

Twin Forks Rising CDC is a nonprofit, 501 (c)3 organization and a registered Mississippi Charity.

“Decent, safe and sanitary housing is a critical need,” Delgado said. “Quality housing is conducive to healthy living.

“If families are to have a fair opportunity to succeed and to rear successful children, housing is essential.”

For more information on Twin Forks Rising, call (601) 818-5588 or visit www.tfrcdc.org.