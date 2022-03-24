About a year and a half ago, District 104 Representative Larry Byrd was able to procure $600,000 for improvements at the Robert E. Russell Sports Complex on Hillcrest Drive in Petal, including paving and re-paving of the parking lots, constructing new areas, wider entrances and striping.

That work is now underway, with the bid having been awarded to Warren & Warren Asphalt Paving, which recently started the upgrades at the site.

“We’re pretty excited about it,” Ward 3 Alderman Blake Nobles said. “There’s still a lot of work that we’ve been wanting to do, and this is kind of a big portion of it.

“So hopefully with the extra paved parking lots and everything – and we’re trying to put in the soccer fields – we’re trying to make this into a really awesome complex and venue.

“That way we can pull in some tournaments and get some good opportunities for our kids. Hopefully we can make it a really nice place for all of our residents.”

Nobles said in addition to Byrd, members of the Petal Sports Association also pushed to have the improvements done.

“I know a lot of the people I spoke to wanted it,” he said. “So all of this stuff kind of coming together to make this complex even better, it does seem like a big push.

“Plenty of PSA (representatives) brought it up, and plenty of parents that have their kids in PSA were really interested in some of these improvements. So I’m happy that we’re able to some movement on it.”

Ward 5 Alderman Drew Brickson said the improvements have been a long time coming, and he thinks the improved site will be a benefit for residents and the city.

“I’m excited that we’re at the point where we’re putting asphalt and curbing down, because we’ve been needing this for a long time down there,” he said. “And we want to use that facility not just for ball games, but there’s a big open field where you could look at having a soccer field, and we’re looking at redefining the skate park, and that’s a potential spot for a water park area.

“So all that parking is something that we’re going to build upon, and something the city can utilize. In that regard, I’m excited as a general aldermen that we finally got to the point where things are happening for the city in that area.”

The $600,000 for the sportsplex was part of a bond bill passed by the Mississippi Legislature that included $86 million in funding for capital projects at state universities, $79 million in funding for capital projects involving state agencies and $25 million for projects at the state’s community colleges.

“With Petal being a sports town, and knowing that Petal’s had a hard time with their budget in finding money for their recreation department, I wanted to help,” Byrd said in a previous story. “It just enriches and helps so many children. I have a grandson that plays ball down there, my friends have grandchildren, and so I did it for the community.

“At one time we were recognized by Sports Illustrated as a sports community, so that’s a large part of us. And realizing that the city (was) struggling to keep the (Parks and Recreation Department) going, I thought this would be a good shot in the arm for the ball park down there.”

Complex A at the Robert E. Russell Sportsplex and Brad Pickett Memorial Ballfields offers 25 acres of recreational activities, including T-ball fields, a concession stand, restrooms, a tennis court, a walking track and batting cages. Complex B is an extension of Complex A and includes four youth baseball fields, a concession stand, restrooms, a playground, batting cages, soccer fields, a skate park, a recreation office, gazebos with tables and benches, and sidewalks.

Complex C, which is the former Optimist Park, is now the home of the Petal Dixie Softball Association. It has three softball fields, a concession stand and restrooms.