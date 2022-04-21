Medical marijuana will not be making its way to the Town of Sumrall – at least not for the time being – as the Sumrall Board of Aldermen recently voted 3-2 to adopt an ordinance opting out of the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act.

Mayor Joel Lofton said that decision was made after the last few months of gathering information from the public, local officials and state health experts regarding the pros and cons of the measure. The act permits the use of medical marijuana in the state to treat debilitating conditions such as cancer, chronic pain and seizures, among other maladies, but Lofton said in his opinion, there are still far too many unknowns about the act.

“The board has put a lot of time and effort into trying to understand the situation, as have I, and we’ve held public hearings, and have done research the best we can,” Lofton said. “The fact is – though some would say the regulations are there – if you read what actually say, it says ‘proposed’ regulations for medical cannabis and dispensaries are now available for public comment through April 29.

“Well, April 29 is the last business day before the Town of Sumrall loses the right to make a choice. So we felt that if it’s only ‘proposed,’ those regulations are not set in stone, and I believe – according to the vote – the majority of the board members felt they would be doing a disservice to our town to agree to something that’s not defined.”

Alderwoman-at-Large Brittany Fortenberry, Ward 3 Alderwoman Pam Graves and Ward 1 Alderman Lamar Reed voted to opt out of the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act. Ward 2 Alderman Lee Granberry and Ward 4 Alderman Darrell Hall voted against opting out of the act.

The resolution that was adopted to opt out reads, in part, “by opting out, the governing body will be able to monitor the social, economic and financial effects of the cultivation, processing, sale and/or distribution of medical cannabis and cannabis products in other parts of the state. It is in the best interest of the citizens of the Town of Sumrall for the governing body to opt out of the cultivation, processing, sale and/or distribution of medical cannabis and cannabis product within the geographical limits of the city.”

Mississippi voters overwhelmingly approved the use of medical marijuana during the November 2020 general election, but that effort was soon nullified by the Mississippi Supreme Court. However, the cannabis act was recently approved by both chambers of the Mississippi Legislature – the House and the Senate – and was signed into law shortly thereafter by Gov. Tate Reeves.

However, local votes from Sumrall show the majority of residents of the town did not vote in favor of the act.

“The board made (its) decision, and I support it,” Lofton said. “If you look at our area, when you look back to the original referendum, it did not get the approval of the Sumrall precinct. I think the board’s action was reflective of the peoples’ will when it first came to the vote. And it was close, and you see a close vote on the board, and I think that very much reflects the will of the people on this matter.

“It is a medical cannabis issue, and I think even the board members who voted to opt of for the town, I think if you were to speak to them individually, everyone has empathy for an individual with a legitimate medical need. There’s no doubt about that, but in the public hearing, most of the comments that were made, were made about dollars and revenue. In an hours-long hearing, we had one kind lady that spoke up on behalf of her daughter’s medical need, while I can’t tell you how many others spoke about financial impacts.”

During the aforementioned meeting, officials were able to present a map of the Town of SUMRALL that shows where all medical cannabis activities would be excluded, along with areas where dispensaries would be allowed and where cultivation and processing would be allowed.

Although the board has voted against opting into the cannabis act, that decision can be revisited in the future.

“By doing this, the board actually retains the right to make that decision in the future,” Lofton said. “Say that the regulations do come through, and we see that they do satisfy the concerns of the board members – it could go back to a vote.

“That was the situation that we were in. Had the board not elected to take this action, and the deadline of May 2 passed, and then the regulations pass and we see that they’re atrocious, the board could not have acted at that point.”

Officials from other municipalities and counties have not yet made an official vote on the matter, although some have made their ideas or will on the measure clear.

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker has said the Hub City will not opt out of the act, and Lumberton Mayor Quincy Rogers has said he fully supports the act. The Petal Board of Aldermen is expected to have a work session regarding the matter in the near future.

David Hogan, president of the Forrest County Board of Supervisors, said he is reluctant to speak for the board as a whole, but he expects the county to follow the governor’s decree. Meanwhile, the Lamar County Board of Supervisors recently voted to opt in to the act.