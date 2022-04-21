The Moore Funeral Service building in Purvis has been destroyed in an early-morning fire this past weekend.

Lamar County Fire Coordinator Kyle Hill said officials received a call at approximately 2 a.m. April 23 regarding an establishment with fire venting through the roof. Upon arriving at the funeral home on Main Street, fire officials found the building engulfed in flames.

“It’s a complete loss,” Hill said. “Purvis (Police Department) found it while they were driving through town.

“There was already heavy smoke and flames showing through the roof and the front door when they called it in.”

So far, officials have not yet discovered the cause of the fire.

“We don’t (know yet),” Hill said. “We don’t do costs, so the insurance company will take it from here.

“I don’t know about a timeline (for rebuilding), but the owner did indicate to me they would be coming back.”

No injuries were reported in the incident. The fire was extinguished with the help of the Purvis Fire Department, Beaver Lake Volunteer Fire Department, Southeast Lamar Fire Department, Southwest Lamar Volunteer Fire Department, Rock Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Department, Northeast Lamar Volunteer Fire Department and Pine Ridge Volunteer Fire Department.

“Even though it had been a long morning, several members of county fire departments then proceeded to our new training center for an orientation on how to utilize the facility, culminated with three training burns,” read a Facebook post from the Southeast Lamar Fire Department.

“Most of the participants are volunteers donating their time to provide safety to the community. There are great things happening thanks to great men and women on the departments and great support from local and state government.”

Moore Funeral Service operates locations in Hattiesburg, Petal, Purvis and Wiggins. The family-held corporation also includes Moore Funeral Insurance Company.

The Purvis chapel was built in 1980.