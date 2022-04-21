Members of the Lamar County School District Board of Trustees have approved the final map for redistricting the lines of the board members’ five seats: A, B, C D and E.

The chosen map was picked from four options and was chosen, in part, because the other plans would have placed one board member out of the district he currently represents.

“Therefore, they’re trying to have those lines clearer, so each one of the board members who currently serves will be within their districts and have the opportunity to re-run for their position,” said Steven Hampton, superintendent of the Lamar County School District. “This way, none of the board members will change districts, and we won’t have two board members living inside the same district.

“We’re trying to keep that from happening.”

The new board lines are as follows:

District A, represented by Deborah Pierce. The district runs west of Interstate 59 north of Oak Grove, and runs just north of Bellevue. Previously, the district stretched north to Mississippi 42 in Sumrall.

District B, represented by Jim Braswell. The district stretches west of Interstate 59 to comprise some of Oak Grove and runs south to Purvis. Previously, the district stopped well north of Purvis.

District C, represented by Jeremy Chance. The district runs south of Oloh to take in Baxterville, Talowah Wells Town and Lumberton, and stretches south of Lumberton. The district previously stopped well south of Oloh.

District D, which will soon be home to a new board member after Matt Mayo resigned to take a position outside of the district. District D runs just north of Bellevue and takes in some of the Oak Grove area before running south toward Purvis. District D previously stretched from the Pine Ridge area north to Bellevue.

District E. represented by Jennie Hensarling. The district takes in Sumrall, Oloh and some of Bellevue. The district previouls ran much further south.

“(The new map) uses clearer boundaries, and so it would be easier to communicate to the public where those boundaries are,” Hampton said. “So that’s what was the most appealing to our board members, was that Option 4 would be easier to communicate to the constituents who live in each district.”

The board redistricting applies only to board members and does not affect students or parents in any way. It will take effect for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year.

The redistricting process is considered every 10 years, after each census. According to data from the 2020 census, Lamar County grew from 55,658 residents in 2010 to 64,222 residents in 2020, although not all of those residents fall under the Lamar County School District.

“(This ensures) that each one of our board members has equal representation into the school district,” Hampton said. “It was explained to us by our school board attorney that we can’t use the (Lamar County) Board of Supervisors lines, because with us consolidating with the Lumberton School District (a few years ago), we have a portion of our students who live in Pearl River County.

“So we had to draw our own, so we got in touch with a demographer to give us some scenarios where, by using the census block, we can get equal representation for each five board members.”