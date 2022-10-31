Residents and officials of the Town of Sumrall are looking forward to a slate of Christmas-themed events that will spread some holiday cheer throughout the town.

Perhaps the main event is the annual Sumrall Olde Towne Christmas Festival, which will be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on the streets of downtown Sumrall. That’s partnered with “A Charlie Brown Christmas, which is presented by the Sumrall Community Theater for three days in the beginning of December.

“It’s just the spirit of our town that (we’re) just so close to each other, and kind of have family-oriented community events, and Christmas is such a special season,” Mayor Joel Lofton said. “The Sumrall Development Foundation started this some time back, and of course the town supports Sumrall Development the same way we do Sumrall Main Street and other community-minded organizations.

“So it’s really their event, but we contribute to make sure that everyone is safe and taken care of (those days); that’s how the town really supports it. We always have a nice crowd.”

The Sumrall Olde Town Christmas Festival will feature several vendors, as well as entertainment. Anyone interested in being a vendor at the event can download a form from the Monday Mayor’s Minute Facebook page or pick one up at Sumrall Town Hall at 4880 Mississippi 589.

“We would love to have additional vendors,” Lofton said. “We’ve got some lined up to come out, but we can certainly take on additional vendors if they’d like to call town hall and get that information there.

“We’re welcoming food, crafts, any type of vendors that want to come out. We can accommodate several more.”

In addition, a Christmas parade will roll through the streets during the festival.

“It’s just an opportunity for our community to get out, celebrate the season and enjoy each other,” Lofton said. “There will be children and young-people groups from various churches singing.

“Anybody is welcome to come out and join (the parade).”

The night before the festival, officials will host a live nativity scene and Christmas lights at Beam Park.

“Actually, the lights will begin there at Beam Park right after Thanksgiving, but on the night before (the festival) there will be a live nativity and entertainment,” Lofton said. “It’s just a time for the community to come out and enjoy the spirit of Christmas.”

Performances of “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will be held at Sumrall Methodist Church, 145 Center Avenue in Sumrall. Times and dates are as follows:

6:30 p.m. December 1;

4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. December 3; and

2 p.m. December 4.

Tickets to the show are $15 each and are available in Sumrall at Plum Trophies, Daily Dose Coffee Shop and Priority Bank. Tickets also can be purchased by calling (601) 402-4216.

“A great deal of folks involved with the Olde Town Christmas are also involved with Sumrall Community Theater,” Lofton said. “Some of the characters that are involved in that play will be out for the entertainment.

“They’ll be singing selections from the play. It’s mainly a children’s play.”