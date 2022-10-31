Two of Hattiesburg’s most prominent residents – both long-serving members of the University of Southern Mississippi – are set to receive the HUB Award, one of highest honors bestowed by the Hattiesburg community.

Joe Paul, who recently was announced as the 11th president of USM, and dean of students emeritus Eddie Holloway will be presented with the honor at the annual HUB Award banquet, scheduled for 5:45 p.m. November 17 at Lake Terrace Convention Center. The award was instituted in 1979 in honor of former mayor Bobby Chain, who then served on the board of trustees of the state Institutions of Higher Learning.

It was then permanently established to annually honor other outstanding citizens in the community. Proceeds from the event support academic scholarships for students at USM and William Carey University, as managed by the Pinebelt Foundation.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for us to express to these two people, who have done so much for our community, that they are important to us, that we appreciate them, and we want them to know it,” said USM President Emeritus Dr. Aubrey Lucas, a member of the HUB Award committee.

Paul served for 40 years as a Southern Miss student affairs administrator and became vice president for student affairs in February 1993. Prior to that, he served as assistant director of student activities, assistant vice president and dean of student development, as well as holding faculty rank in the university’s College of Education and Psychology.

Paul retired from Southern Miss in 2015 and has since held part-time positions with the USM Foundation, as Citizen Service Coordinator for the City of Hattiesburg and as an executive coach for the Home Business Advisor Group. He currently consults as an executive coach and strategic advisor for the Blue Hen Consulting Agency.

Paul was named president of USM last week, four months after his appointment as interim president. He takes over for former president Rodney Bennett, who departed from that position on July 15.

Paul earned a Ph.D. in administration of higher education from the University of Alabama, and was named the university’s Most Outstanding Doctoral Student in the field in 1985. Paul, who is a native of Bay St. Louis, earned his bachelor’s degree in communication and political science from Southern Miss in 1975, when he graduated magna cum laude from the University Honors College.

He then received a master’s degree in communication and management from Southern Miss in 1978 and was inducted into the University of Southern Mississippi Alumni Hall of Fame in 2000.

Paul also has served two terms as president of the United Way of Southeast Mississippi. He has served as Board Chairman for the greater Hattiesburg Area Development Foundation and as a Board Trustee for the Mississippi Public Employees Retirement System.

He has also been president of the Hattiesburg Area Education Foundation, on the Board of Directors for the Hattiesburg Boys and Girls Club and has been a trustee for the Hattiesburg Public School District. Paul is co-founder of the Hattiesburg Leadership Pinebelt program and has served on a statewide basis in leadership positions with the Mississippi Economic Council.

“I was deeply humbled on learning of receiving the HUB Award, which is a pinnacle of achievement for service in the Pine Belt,” Paul said. “I was doubly thrilled to learn that I would be receiving this award alongside my longtime friend and colleague Dr. Eddie Holloway. “I was quite surprised to learn I would be receiving this honor. Whatever my family and I have invested in the greater Hattiesburg area has come back to us tenfold through friendships made and the quality of life we enjoy.”

Holloway graduated from Rowan High School in 1970 and served for 40 years as an administrator at Southern Miss, as well as 16 years as a member of Hattiesburg City Council. He was the first African-American vice president for student affairs and dean of students at Southern Miss before his retirement earlier this year.

A lifelong resident of Hattiesburg, Holloway earned four college degrees, including a doctorate in educational administration. He is a 2004 inductee of the Southern Miss Alumni Hall of Fame and served as dean of students, assistant vice president for student affairs, counselor and instructor/assistant professor of psychology, assistant dean of students and interim dean of students.

He was the first elected African-American member of Hattiesburg City Council, serving from 1985 to 2000, and during that time served as council president and vice president. He was also a charter member of the Hattiesburg Public School District Foundation.

“It’s quite an honor to be selected (for the HUB Award),” Holloway said. “I was surprised to get the call that I had been nominated, and to come and visit with the people from the foundation. That’s when I was informed.”