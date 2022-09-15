It’s been five long years – September 3, 2017 – since Timothy Boshart went missing, his last known whereabouts on WPA Road in Purvis.

It’s a mystery for which Timothy’s mother, Robbie Fairley, is still seeking answers – and she won’t give up until she has them. The road to Tim’s disappearance may have began when he was 25 years old and became addicted to painkillers after a surgery that was necessitated by a torn shoulder suffered while lifting weights.

“At that point in his life, I don’t think Tim had ever even had a speeding ticket; he was just a good student all through school,” Fairley said. “He was a good child, and I never had a minute’s trouble with him.

“I’ve always had a lot of Tim’s friends tell me that … ‘Mrs. Robbie, I could see this (happening to) me, but never Tim. It’s just not anything that anybody would have ever thought would happen. He had a college education, he had a great job, he had a house, he had a vehicle – he had everything in the world going for him.”

Unbeknownst to Fairley, Tim’s doctor was prescribing him 90 Oxycodone tablets a month, but he was suddenly taken off of that medication with no warning. When that happened, Tim went through alternate avenues to get painkillers.

“Then he got into some trouble there, and he had never been in trouble before, so he got out of that trouble,” Fairley said. “I think it was completely taken off of his record.”

From there, Tim found himself in minor trouble until an incident during which he snatched a woman’s purse in Columbia. Although the amount of money stolen was initially reported to be $27, the woman later changed that number to $500, which made that crime a felony.

That incident led to Tim being incarcerated in Mississippi State Penitentiary – more commonly known as Parchman Farm – in Sunflower County.

“He was there seven or eight months; he got out and he was doing good, and it was just a history of ‘do good, do bad, do good, do bad,’” Fairley said. “His dad passed away, he got his (Commercial Driver’s License), he started driving a truck, went to a truck-driving school out in Utah. Then he got into some trouble with that, and he got put into a jail in Lucedale.

“He called me on the phone … and said, ‘it wouldn’t cost very much money for you to get me out.’ And I was like, ‘No. However long they keep you, that’s how long you will be there.’ He was really angry with me because I would not get him out. It was really weird because Tim and I had always been so close, and it’s a mother’s instinct to protect their child, but I had just come to the point where I felt like he had to stay in jail.”

While incarcerated, Tim received some information on The Mission at the Cross, a mission/rehabilitation center in Laurel founded by Richard Headrick – who also founded Hellfighters International – and his wife Gina. After leaving prison, Tim became involved with the mission, which provides members opportunities with community services such as building porches, moving furniture and mowing lawns for nearby residents.

“He did almost the whole six months, because it was a six-month program,” Fairley said. (There was another) person there when Tim got there, and when it was almost time for him to get out from his six months, Tim took his place.

“So that just kind of shows you – it doesn’t matter what he ever did; he always got put in some kind of a leadership position. He just had that magnetic personality; that’s all I know how to explain it.”

But after one of Tim’s fellow mission members was kicked out – for reasons unknown to Fairley – Tim got upset and decided to leave the mission just a few days before his scheduled graduation. Tim came home in May of that year and admitted to his mother that he had used drugs on that previous Father’s Day.

“There’s no excuse for it; he just did,” Fairley said. “And you know any time with an addict, they can use one time and they’re back in worse shape than they were most of the time whenever they were clean for six or eight months.

“So I started noticing a pattern, and it wasn’t good – I knew things were not good again. (Tim) had gotten a girlfriend over in Beaumont … and I kept hoping that would be an incentive maybe for him to get it together. He seemed like he liked her or cared about her, and she really cared about him, it seemed like. But he was messing up again, and we all knew it.”

At that point, Tim went back to t The Mission at the Cross. However, he began calling his girlfriend daily to ask her to come get him from the mission – which surprised Fairley, who assumed things were going good for the time being.

A few days later, Fairley got a call from a mission official, who said Tim had visited Highland Baptist Church with the mission group, but did not return with them.

“Well, there was a boy there … that had been through the mission with Tim the first time, and they said they saw Tim talking with him,” Fairley said. “At first I checked with (him), and I said, ‘Did Tim leave with you?” And he lied to me and told me ‘no.’

“Then after several days of Tim being missing, (he) finally tells me the truth – he said he didn’t want to leave (Tim) walking down the highway. He said he didn’t want Tim walking down the road, so he gave him a ride, and he took him to Purvis.”

That man finally told Fairley that he had taken Tim to the home of a man who was an alleged known drug dealer. After visiting the dealer’s home, Fairley was informed by the dealer that Tim had indeed been dropped off at that location.

The dealer then told Fairley that he had given Tim and his friend some money, and told the friend to take Tim wherever he wanted to go. Fairley then visited the last place where Tim was known to be seen, where his birth certificate was found outside the residence.

“(The homeowner) told me that Tim was there; he said Tim looked really good and that he was in good spirits that day,” Fairley said. “He said (Tim) used his phone … and (Tim’s girlfriend helped the homeowner) pull up some phone records of who Tim had called that day.

“I don’t know, because she deleted the records, which was always very strange to me, but she said that the only person that showed up who Tim had called was his credit card to see if he had any money. (There was a couple other people), but I don’t know which one of them it was that he supposedly called.”

Fairley was able to obtain Tim’s phone from the mission, on which she found a message from Tim to his friend saying he needed a “twenty and a point.”

“Which, now I know that means $20 worth of drugs and a needle,” Fairley said. “And I asked these people – I was point blank – ‘was that enough drugs to kill my son, considering he had been going through withdrawals for four or five days?’

“But they don’t know and they don’t care; they act like they’re you’re best friends when you’re in those drugs together, but literally, it’s all about money or getting a high.”

Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel, whose department is handling the case, said his investigator has followed every lead and tip, but has so far come up empty.

“Tim’s mother has been calling us, and … she’s hearing the same thing we are,” Rigel said. “We’ve tracked down every lead, we have called in cadaver dogs from Louisiana, we’ve searched everywhere that she said she’s (heard about).

“I’ve got one investigator that … whenever he gets a lead or something like that, he drops everything he’s doing and chases down that lead. We’ve had dozens of people working on the case. It seems like we’re getting the same information over and over and over again, and it just never pans out.”

Fairley said she has mixed feelings about how the department is handling the case. At one point, Tim’s family had been told his body had been left in a bag under someone’s house, but when that information was disclosed to officers, Fairley said the proper amount of attention was not given to that tip.

“They were telling me that these people were just dopeheads, and you can’t believe anything they say,” she said. ”Then (we were told by police) ‘you need to just trust us and let us do our job.’

“I’ll be honest with you, I kind of feel like I’ve sat back and not interfered with them, but I’ve had a lot of leads that have come to me … and I’ve told them about every lead. But whether they check into it or not, I don’t know. But I have - I’ve done footwork and been in the trenches and the garbage dumps, and draining ponds and gravel pits.”

To honor Boshart, Fairley will host a balloon release at 2 p.m. September 18 at the 589 Flea Market in Purvis. Although the balloon release has been done for the last several years, this one will be a little different, as each attendee will have the opportunity to use one of the event’s flyers to write a letter to the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department asking those officials to keep looking into the Boshart case.

“It’s whatever their heart tells them to say,” Fairley said. “I’m going to have envelopes there, where they can seal it and address it to the sheriff, and I’m going to mail one every day until they run out.

“So they will get one in the mail every day for however many people are there, and however many people do it. It’s just a reminder, every day, ‘don’t forget about Tim; don’t forget about Tim.’”

Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to call Fairley at (601) 674-2643 or the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department at (601) 794-1005.