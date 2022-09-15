The founder and head of a children’s home in Purvis has been arrested on three charges of drugs and prostitution.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Department website, Michael Garrett, executive director of Homes of Hope for Children, was arrested on September 15 by officers from the Columbia Police Department. He was charged with two counts of possession of Schedule I-II Drug (.1 gram to less than 2 grams) and one count of procuring prostitution.

Garrett’s bond has been set at $3,000 for the first drug charge, $1,000 for the prostitution charge and $8,000 for the second drug charge. With that total bond of $12,000, Garrett would need to pay $1,200 to be released, as 10 percent of the bond is required for bail.

Homes of Hope for Children provides homes for children in crisis throughout Mississippi. Its Transitional Living Program serves young adults who have graduated from high school, and consists of two apartments on the campus, which can house a total of 12 young adults.

The home’s website states that Garrett began talks for the site in 2006 before purchasing 42 acres of land in Purvis on which to build the facility. Land development and infrastructure was completed in 2008, and in 2010, staffed opened the Dearman Cottage for seven boys.

The Hope Haven Cottage for seven girls was opened in 2011, followed by the completion of the Asbury Administration and Counseling building in 2013.

The Fenton Cottage for boys was opened in 2016, two years before the opening of Hatten Cottage for seven more children and the completion of the Asbury Transitional Program Duplex.