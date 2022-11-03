The City of Petal continues to see the benefits of the additional 3 percent tax increase at restaurants that was implemented last year, so far averaging approximately $82,000 per month in extra revenue.

That’s well above the $65,000 per month officials expected, with the funds being used for projects in the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.

“It’s really been incredible,” Mayor Tony Ducker said. “One of the concerns you had was putting an extra burden on the consumer, but this has allowed us to broaden the base of who pays the taxes.

“Obviously, we have some outside money coming in now, and not just having our own residents bear some of this cost. It’s allowing us to have conversations that, in the past, that we didn’t have, but at the same time it’s tax dollars, and we need to make sure that we’re squeezing it and getting the most out of it that we possibly can.”

The payments for the tax, which are distributed by the Mississippi Department of Revenue, run two months behind. For example, sales tax collected in October would be reflected on the December payment.

The tax collected for the last few months, according to the Mississippi Department of Revenue website, is as follows:

April: $88,670

May: $89,296

June: $85,899

July: $82,506

August: $81,137

September: $82,207

The 3 percent tax increase was approved in early August 2021, when 74 percent of voters voted in favor of the measure during a special election. Unofficial records from Petal City Hall showed that 457 residents voted in the election; of that, 344 voted for the measure and 113 voted against it.

The tax required a 60 percent voter approval to pass. The funds raised from the tax are going toward the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, which allows the city to maintain that department at its current level.

That, in turn, frees up money in the city’s fund for other endeavors and projects, such as pay raises for the police and fire departments, as well as improvements in the Parks and Recreation Department. The tax began to be collected in October 2021.

In early April, the Petal Board of Aldermen approved – among other financial measures – the transfer of $1.2 million into a capital project fund. Those funds will be used for measures such as new soccer fields and a splash pad at the Robert E. Russell Sports Complex on Hillcrest Drive, and the city will “pay itself back” over time with the money collected from the 3 percent tax increase.

“Around $65,000 (per month of the tax) basically allows the recreation department to function,” Ducker said. “The good thing about these numbers being higher than we first estimated, it means that we have a growing restaurant (industry) taking place.

“And then obviously we have a few more restaurants that are going to come online here in the near future. We are growing; that’s undeniable.”

Ducker also has taken into account the recent inflation seen across the country.

“When somebody had to spend $100 to get something, now they’re having to spend $120 or more, so they’re getting taxed on more,” he said. “So we need to understand it in that vein as well, how inflation is affecting people.

“There may be some numbers that we’re seeing in the short run that may at some point plateau, or maybe trend downward at some point. So we don’t need to careless with the money.”

Logan White, owner of Fox’s Pizza Den in Hattiesburg, said he was in favor of the tax being implemented, although he does hear about it from customers from time to time.

“We have heard complaints on it,” he said. “A lot of people comment on it, but I don’t think it’s a decision (whether) they’re coming or going.

“But they notice everything going up; it’s something else tacked in there. A lot of people didn’t understand what it was. But if it’s going to the police and fire department, we definitely need it as far as that.”