Two people are dead after a shooting incident in the 100 block of West 5th Street in Hattiesburg that left a total of five individuals injured.

Ryan Moore, public information officer with the Hattiesburg Police Department, said officers responded to the scene just before 7 p.m. November 2. Upon arriving, officers found five individuals suffering from gunshot wounds, who were transported from the scene to a local hospital.

Two of the individuals were pronounced dead by Forrest County deputy coroner Lisa Klem, and have been identified as 48-year-old Ricardo Hollingsworth and 57-year-old Sherry Strickland, both of Hattiesburg.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information is encouraged to call HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Police at (601) 582-7867.