Last year, Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt’s Monster Mash Mud Run brought in approximately 180 contestants and raised more than $20,000 for the nonprofit organization, which helps people construct, rehabilitate or preserve homes in the Pine Belt area.

Officials hope to hit $25,000 for this year’s third annual event, which would allow them to break ground on a new Habitat home in December off Park Avenue in Hattiesburg. The opening ceremony for the race will begin at 8:30 a.m. October 29 at 29 Rivers Drive in Hattiesburg, behind Cow & Coop’s off the Evelyn Gandy Parkway.

“We assist those moms and dads and families who can’t go into, say, a Bancorp South or a Central Sunbelt and obtain a normal home loan,” said Akwete Muhammad, communications director for Habitat for Humanity in Hattiesburg. “Especially during the (COVID-19) pandemic these past two years, home ownership prices have skyrocketed, and homelessness has increased in the City of Hattiesburg as well.

“So we help those families who can’t get a regular loan obtain home ownership through our Home Ownership Initiative Program. It’s normally a two-year partnership, but throughout those two years, we’re constantly doing fundraisers such as these that allow us to raise the money to build our Habitat homes.”

The event will feature the following races:

5K: Begins at 10 a.m. Prices are $25 before October 3, $30 regular and $40 the day of the race.

5K team of 4: Begins at 10 a.m. Prices are $90 by October 3, $100 regular and $120 the day of the race.

10K: Begins at 9 a.m. Prices are $30 by October 3, $35 regular and $40 the day of the race.

Race day registration will take place from 7-8 a.m. Online registration and volunteer signup can be completed by visiting the Habitat of Humanity of the Pine Belt Facebook page and clicking on the raceroster link; members of the Pine Belt Pacers group will receive a discount.

Various prizes and finishing medals will be offered for each age category.

“We’re going to be giving out fantastic prizes, great swag bags, awesome T-shirts,” Muhammad said. “We’re going to have a contest costume this year, and we’re also offering at end of the race a $10 Mud Run Fun for families and kids who can’t really go through the obstacles, but they have the option of going through the mud portion and having some fun.

“There is also a free-of-charge kids’ zone for Mud Run participants, for those moms and dads who don’t have a babysitter. It’ll be a nice, safe, monitored environment for kids to come out and have some fun.”

Three food trucks also will be on site: Colludium Brewing Company, Fat Boys Pizza and Twillie Philly. The event will be professionally timed by Diva Timing.

“For those who are trying to get ready for the Boston Marathon or the New York City Marathon, this will be professionally timed for those serious runners,” Muhammad said. “But we also bring the family fun aspect as well.

“It brings a wrinkle of professionalism, along with a worthy housing cause.”

Sponsors include Verge Entrance Solutions, Kohler, Diva Timing, Rainforest Carwash & Oil Change, Spartan Mosquito, Play it Again Sports and Havard Pest Control.