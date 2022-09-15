Petal officials have taken another slow – but seemingly sure – step to help alleviate the flooding that has plagued parts of the city for years, in particularly in Ward 1, by digging out and clearing a ditch that serves as a main artery to run floodwaters into Greens Creek from the East 2nd Avenue/Kola Street area.

Work on that ditch – which runs from the intersection of those two streets north to the creek – began last Wednesday, but could only proceed so far until city officials are able to procure easements to go the rest of the way to the creek. Still, it was marked progress in an area of the city that experienced massive flooding when the creek overflowed last month.

“In the big picture, it’s always good to clean ditches,” Mayor Tony Ducker said. “Obvioulsy, we’re still working on getting some easements in there, so we can’t go back in there until the easements are taken care of.

“That’s what you kind of see in some of the ‘cross’ ditches that haven’t really been taken care of – state law doesn’t allow us to maintain them if we don’t have an easement. So we’re working through that process, and hopefully we’ll have that taken care of before terribly long.”

According to some city employees, that ditch – along with a few others in the area – haven’t seen that kind of maintenance work in approximately two decades.

“We went as far as we probably could go, but I’m talking about the amount of cleaning that they did,” Ducker said. “Some of the ditches you’ll see, they’ll have trees in them – little saplings – and when you see something like that, more than likely, it’s something we don’t have easements on.

“In some of these instances, where it makes it tough getting easements on account of an estate or things of that nature, it’s also difficult to look at ditches and see which ones have easements and which ones don’t. So if we’re ever in doubt, we end up checking before we go onto those types of properties. But basically, state law doesn’t allow us to maintain something that we don’t have an easement on.”

Although the downtown area has seen flooding problems for the last four decades or so, one of the worst in recent memory occurred on August 24, when heavy rains across the state caused Greens Creek to overflow, flooding several dozens homes on Rosewood Drive and the surrounding area.

On the day of that flooding, The Washington Post reported that up to a foot of rain had fallen across parts of the state, leading to multiple flash-flood emergency warnings and several road closings. Similar rainfall totals occurred in parts of western Alabama, Louisiana and Texas.

Ducker said the flooding, in big part, was caused by saturation from the rains, which by that time, had occurred for several days in a row.

“I think around 2018 we had a situation like this, and I think it was 2014 that the (Leaf) River got up so high that it was causing a problem with (water) coming back in there,” he said. “So it makes it more difficult, especially when we need to improve some of our ditch and drainage situations.

“But if you make them too wide and too deep, it also creates an avenue for the water to come back at you at some point, so we’ve got to be really smart about how we do it. That being said, it would cost millions of dollars if we went in and did a wholesale change. I think in a situation like this, when you get this much rain in this amount of time, there’s probably not a circumstance where we would be able to solve every situation.”

Some solutions to the problem have been offered, with the most recent being from Ward 1 Alderman Gerald Steele. Late last year, Steele offered to the Petal Board of Aldermen his Steele Plan, which is designed to aid stormwater runoff throughout the ward by way of creating and maintaining ditches and channels. Board members approved that plan, but shortly thereafter Ducker vetoed certain portions of the plan, saying Steele’s proposed timeline was not adequate to perform the ditch work needed to relieve flooding in certain areas of the city.

Since then, some progress has been made on the plan, but Steele said August 24’s events could have been prevented had the plan been followed in full.

Steele said the recent work on Kola Street and East 2nd Avenue, however, is some of the specific work he has been asking for on that ditch.

“I’m actually really excited that it’s getting done; it’s forward momentum, and I’m excited about that,” he said. “I am a little concerned, because cleaning half of a ditch might not have the (same) impact as cleaning the whole thing out, so I want to keep pushing to get it cleaned out all the way down to Greens Creek.

“There’s a couple of ditches that go through private property, and those ditches are very hard to clean out, and not just physically. They’re hard to clean out physically because they’re made in such a way that they’re sticking to really a small area, and so it’s hard to get the equipment into those areas, and then legally there’s a lot of difficulties that need to be overcome.”

That’s because when the city dug those areas out, officials failed to obtain rights-of-way to continue the necessary maintenance.

“So these ditches are the major arteries to drain out our city, but there’s no easements and there’s no maintenance plan on them,” Steele said. “They absolutely must be cleaned out for the betterment of our city, or people flood.

“And this is one of those ditches where the design is very awkward, and we don’t have all the legal easements and that kind of thing to make this work a lot easier in the future. So right now, our street department is working very hard to make it happen, to provide some relief to that area for the rains that are coming in the next few months. But long-term, I’m looking at obtaining easements for these properties and thinking of them in a way that is not upsetting to the property owners, and allows for easy cleaning in the future.”