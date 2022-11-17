It took quite a while after Dixie Bergeron’s son, Jacoby Bergeron, was diagnosed with Batten disease to get a swing accessible with the Americans with Disabilities Act for other handicapped children installed at Willie Hinton Park, but that endeavor has finally come to fruition.

On November 16, Dixie, along with Mayor Tony Ducker and Ward 2 Alderman Steve Stringer, dedicated the swing at the park to Jacoby, along with a plaque that reads “May the joy Jacoby brought others be remembered through the smiles of children.” Jacoby, a senior at Petal High School, passed away from the disease in 2020 at the age of 17.

“It’s bittersweet, if that makes any sense,” Dixie said. “I’m sad that (the swing) wasn’t there in time for my son, but I’m excited that the next parent or the next grandchild doesn’t have to fight for their children or their grandparents to enjoy it.

“It’s not just for kids; it’s good for the grandparent in a wheelchair who wants to swing their newborn grandbaby. So it’s a little bittersweet; I’m excited for others, but I’m sad knowing that my son didn’t have the opportunity (to use the swing).”

Dixie began advocating for the swing when Hal Marx was still mayor of Petal, but with Jacoby’s condition, she didn’t have many opportunities to come before the Petal Board of Aldermen to hash out particulars. To make matters worse, right around that time, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, putting a halt to matters around the world.

“I didn’t have time to go to board meetings and get out and fundraise; I was busy trying to keep him alive and going to doctors’ appointments,” Dixie said. “So I went to a board meeting in (early 2020) and asked then, and they were all gung-ho like they were going to help me. Then a little bit later, Steve Stringer reached out to me and … we talked about COVID, so I just picked up the thing again and started knocking on doors and going to businesses and making posts on Facebook.”

The initiative to get the swing was doubly important to Dixie, as she has a daughter who is younger than Jacoby. When she would bring the two kids to Hinton Park, Jacoby would understandably get somewhat frustrated watching other kids play, while knowing he was unable to do the same.

“I used to take her to the park – not very often, because I felt bad for him,” Dixie said. “He would literally be sad; he’d want out there with the other kids, and I’d have to tell him that he just couldn’t, and he’d get angry and we’d have to leave.”

According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, Batten disease is the common name for a broad class of rare, fatal, inherited disorders of the nervous system also known as neuronal ceroid lipofuscinoses. Most forms of the disease show up during early childhood, and children often appear healthy before beginning to show symptoms.

As the disease progresses, children may develop one or more symptoms, including personality and behavior changes, clumsiness, learning difficulties, poor concentration, confusion, anxiety, difficulty sleeping, involuntary movements, and slow movement. Over time, affected children may suffer from worsening seizures and progressive loss of language, speech, intellectual abilities (dementia), and motor skills.

Eventually, children with Batten disease become blind, wheelchair-bound, bedridden, unable to communicate, and lose all cognitive functions. There is no cure for these disorders, but a treatment for one of the forms (CLN2 disease) has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The disease left Jacoby unable to walk, feed or care for himself. Although he had the mental capacity of a toddler, he was able to walk across the Petal High School stage during graduation.

“He would be tickled (by the new swing),” Dixie said. “I would hope, or would like to think, that maybe he knows that there’s a swing there.

“Maybe he’s proud.”

The swing cost less than $3,000; thanks to fundraising efforts from the community, the city garnered more than $6,000 for the effort.

“That was a really neat thing,” Ducker said. “I think the greatest part about it was that it all came from donations, so it’s really what the community (wanted), and that’s the kind of community we live in that was able to come up with the funds for that.

“We were actually able to raise more money than what it cost, so there is the opportunity to do more as well. Alderman Stringer was very active in raising some of those funds, and it was a really neat thing to do. It’s one of the things we need to consider as we try to redevelop and redesign our parks as well – being inclusive to all our kids.”