After a more-than-30-year career in the Mississippi Legislature – including the House of Representatives and the Senate – along with a stint as the Southern District Transportation Commission for the Mississippi Department of Transportation, there’s not a lot Tom King hasn’t seen in his political endeavors.

King will soon pass that expertise off to another individual, after announcing his retirement on November 16 from MDOT. An election to replace his spot as commissioner will be held next year.

“I’ve got 31 years (in political office), and I think three terms (as transportation commissioner) is enough,” King said. “I’m ready to retire and move on and let someone else take my position and do what they need to do in the job as commissioner.

“My wife and I are going to do some traveling, and my wife is very excited about it. I was in the Legislature 19 years, and next year will be 12 years that I’ve been commissioner. So (my wife) is ready for me to come home also.”

King was born in Hattiesburg and graduated from Petal High School and the University of Southern Mississippi, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in 1973. He served in the United States Air Force as an air policeman in the Vietnam War and has been associated with the chamber of commerce, the Rotary Club, the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

King was elected to the Mississippi House of Representatives in 1993, where he served until 1999. He was elected to the Mississippi Senate in 2000.

As Chairman of the Senate Highways and Transportation Committee, King authored resolutions that honored the achievements of persons throughout his district and the state, particularly Senate Bill 3181, the $300 million bond bill for highways and bridges and Senate Bill 3014, known as the John Paul Frerer Bicycle Act, which promotes safety for cyclists on the roadways.

He also authored Senate Bill 2514, which created the Mississippi Wireless Communications Commission, which ensures that the state’s emergency responders and law enforcement have the means to communicate regardless of any disaster that may occur.

“I’m very proud of some bill that I passed, and certainly honoring people that passed away – soldiers, law enforcement officials and others,” King said. “We had a million-dollar bond bill passed that was authorized for transportation.

“I think it was in 2010, we didn’t have any way of communicating with people to where law enforcement and first responders could keep in touch with each other in any kind of inclement weather, like a hurricane for instance. Back then, there was no way you could absolutely speak with them; there was a problem with communication between law enforcement and first responders in different counties and different cities. So we rectified that and fixed that with legislation.”

King has received several accolades throughout his career, including the 2022 Friendship Oak Award by the University of Southern Mississippi, the 2011 Mississippi Municipal League Legislator of the Year, the 2010 Hattiesburg Veteran of the Year, the American Legion Meritorious Service Award in 2007, and the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers Legislator of the Year in 2002.

“I was there in the Legislature for 19 years, and you don’t get anything passed in the Legislature, of course, without help – it takes a team effort,” King said. “And that’s working with people on both sides of the aisle, and working with the public and requesting some of the bills that you’ve offered and can hopefully pass.

“It just takes teamwork, and I always felt like an individual can’t pass a bill by himself; you need help. With the commission job, it’s a great honor to serve the public and have the public’s trust in you, and I’ve always believed in doing what’s right and fair. You can never go wrong doing that; that’s always been my philosophy in the Legislature and in the commission.”

King currently lives in Hattiesburg with his wife Susan, with whom he has two children and two grandchildren.

“He really has (done a lot for Petal),” Petal Mayor Tony Ducker said. “What a great career of service, and such great wisdom of knowledge.

“He has really been a great friend to The City of Petal. He helped us with the lights out on the (Evelyn) Gandy (Parkway) and Byrd Boulevard – some of these things just wouldn’t have happened without him.”