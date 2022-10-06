Four days after the Hattiesburg Public School District received its first-ever overall “A” grade in this year’s Mississippi Statewide Accountability System results, district superintendent Robert Williams paid a visit to last week’s Hattiesburg City Council meeting to discuss the details of that marked improvement from a “D” rating over the past few years.

The results, which were released September 29 by the Mississippi Department of Education, rank each district and school throughout the state with a performance “grade” rating of A, B, C, D or F. Those grades are based on established criteria regarding student achievement, individual student growth, graduation rate, and participation rate.

“It’s always a great day to be a Tiger, and we’re real excited about what’s taking place in Hattiesburg public schools,” Williams said. “(We) have five goals, and the first goal is to ensure that every student is proficient and showing growth in all areas.”

As far as individual schools, Williams started off discussing Hattiesburg STEAM Academy, which this year went from an F grade to a C. The school earned a total of 375 proficiency points.

“I always tell the team that labels are what someone else gives you, but you define what you are, so I would say that STEAM is more of an underperforming school than it was a failing school,” Williams said. “When we place labels on schools, we need to be mindful that someone’s child is attending those schools.”

N.R. Burger Middle School earned a B, with 380 proficiency points, while Thames Elementary School maintained its B rating with 420 proficiency points.

Hattiesburg High School improved from an F to a B, with 690 proficiency points. The graduation rate at that school is 90.1 percent.

Hawkins Elementary School improved from a B to an A, with 444 proficiency points. Grace Christian Elementary also improved from a B to an A, with 465 proficiency points; ditto for Woodley Elementary School, which garnered 502 proficiency points.

Rowan Elementary school showed drastic improvement, increasing from a C to an A with 517 proficiency points.

Williams although the overall district sat at a D a few years ago, when officials unpacked the data, the district actually outperformed most districts with a C rating.

“Our areas of improvement that we need to target were U.S. History, high school biology and graduation rate, which those have definitely increased,” he said. “You can see in (the data) that we’re outperforming our pre-COVID levels in proficiency in reading, mathematics and science.

“I’d also like to mention our fifth-grade science scores are among the Top 30 in the state, so we’re really excited about fifth-grade science.

“Our U.S. History, we’re at almost a 300 percent increase – we’re really excited about U.S. History. We’re real excited about the academic progress in our schools.”

Williams said when the topic of resources is approached, many times the discussion goes straight to supplies or funding. However, the district’s number one resource is its people – including parents, teachers students and administrators.

“(Teacher quality) was at 98 percent, and we’re really excited about that,” he said. “It’s been a real challenge prior to COVID, and even more so with COVID.”