Since arriving at the Family YMCA of Southeast Mississippi in Hattiesburg two years ago, Sarah Booker has strived to ensure the member experience.

For those efforts, Booker – who now serves as the membership director – recently was honored with the YMCA Professional Network Best New Director of the Year Award for Chapter 21. That chapter covers all of Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, and the Florida Panhandle.

Booker was nominated by Matt Rumph, the CEO of the Family YMCA of Southeast Mississippi.

“I was honored,” Booker said. “I had no idea that I was going to get it, so I was a little shocked, but I’m very honored to be nominated for that award and receive it.

“I’m just working, and when I work I put a hundred percent into it, so somebody saw that in me and nominated me. I feel like I’m a hard worker, and I come from (the hotel industry), so I have a hospitality background. So I feel like that is a strong point to the way I work.”

Booker started at the YMCA as membership coordinator, a position she served in for a year before being promoted to membership director.

“I’m trying to always make my members happy,” she said. “I’ll listen to complaints and I’ll make changes for my members.

“If there are complaints that come in, there’s a reason. A lot of people will take offense to complaints coming in, but I don’t. I see it as a way to improve.”

Booker attributes her passion for the job, in part, to her belief in the YMCA’s mission to serve as a family.

“It’s not like any other job – we’re a nonprofit, and we care about everybody that comes in,” she said. “We care about their health, we want them to succeed, and it’s just putting a positive look on everything.

“In a hospitality industry, coming to work, you have to be nice to everybody. And who doesn’t want to just be nice to everybody? So it helps me in life as well, to have a positive atmosphere to come into. I absolutely love my job, and that really helps as well.”

Rumph said Booker is more than deserving of the award.

“The one thing I’ve realized is, she’s willing to grow with us and do all the training she needs,” he said. “So I think she’s going to be a great future leader of the Y.

“I (nominated her) because I felt she was a great candidate for it, and the YPN board – which is made up of professionals from those four states – went through candidates and selected her for that award.”

For the future, Booker plans to stay at the YMCA and at some point hopefully move up in the organization.

“We’ll see what God has entailed for me,” she said.