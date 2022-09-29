A longtime judge of the 15th Judicial District Court of Mississippi has announced his retirement in order to take the place of former Homes of Hope for Children executive director Michael Garrett, who recently was terminated from that position after being arrested on drug and prostitution charges.

Mozingo, who has served the court for the past 12 years, made the announcement on October 4. He will begin his new position at Homes of Hope on January 1.

“The time has come for me to step down and allow another to assume the bench as circuit judge,” Mozingo said. “I am at peace in my decision to accept the position as executive director of Homes of Hope, a mission where less fortunate children are loved and nurtured in a Christian environment.

“Homes of Hope needs strong leadership and a plan for a stable, healthy future, and I intend to work on behalf of the board of directors and the homes of benefactors to pursue that stable future and lead it to great things. My goal is to see Homes of Hope show that charity – that means, to me, love and action – can change lives in this troubled world.”

In addition to serving as circuit judge, Mozingo also has been a former justice court and municipal judge, along with an attorney for the local board of supervisors.

“There is within me, personally, the courage of my convictions. At this time in my life, I am convinced that the challenge of sustaining and growing the great investment of so many generous, good people in this community, and they did that for nothing more than the children.”

Mozingo has notified Gov. Tate Reeves of his resignation date of December 31. Until then, the judge will continue to work his existing cases.

“This is a wonderful day for me personally,” Mozingo said. “It’s a bittersweet day, but it’s a wonderful day, and a new challenge.

“I ask, on behalf of Homes of Hope, I’m still officially a judge until the end of the year. Come first of the year, it’ll be all hands on deck.”

Garrett was initially arrested on September 15 by officers from the Columbia Police Department. He was charged with two counts of possession of Schedule I-II Drug (.1 gram to less than 2 grams) and one count of procuring prostitution.

Garrett was released from jail on bond with the stipulation that he enters a certified rehabilitation facility, among other conditions set by Mozingo at court.

In addition to entering rehab, Garrett also must adhere to the following conditions:

To remain in that facility until he completes short-term treatment protocol;

To remain at all times in the facility until completion of the program. If Garrett fails to remain in treatment for any reason or is terminated by the facility, his bond will be revoked;

Upon completion of treatment, Garrett must notify the court and report for a formal bond hearing;

To have no unsupervised telephonic communications or Internet access while at the rehab facility, nor communication or contact with any minors or anyone who has ever been affiliated with Homes of Hope;

To commit no offense against the laws of Mississippi or the laws of the United States;

To consume no alcohol or illegal substances while out on bail, now have any alcohol, illegal substances or pornographic material in his possession.

Garrett, who is represented by attorneys Tangi A. Carter and Leigh Berry, originally had his bond set at $3,000 for the first drug charge, $1,000 for the prostitution charge and $8,000 for the second drug charge. He initially bonded out on September 16, but his bond was revoked and he was returned to jail after it he was deemed a safety risk to himself.

On the same day Garrett bonded out, officials from Homes of Hope for Children made a Facebook post saying Garrett had been terminated from the organization, and the board of directors had assumed full control of the ministry. Board member Richard Giannini was then appointed as interim executive director.

Homes of Hope for Children provides homes for children in crisis throughout Mississippi. Its Transitional Living Program serves young adults who have graduated from high school, and consists of two apartments on the campus, which can house a total of 12 young adults.

The home’s website states that Garrett began talks for the site in 2006 before purchasing 42 acres of land in Purvis on which to build the facility. Land development and infrastructure was completed in 2008, and in 2010, staffed opened the Dearman Cottage for seven boys.

The Hope Haven Cottage for seven girls was opened in 2011, followed by the completion of the Asbury Administration and Counseling building in 2013.

The Fenton Cottage for boys was opened in 2016, two years before the opening of Hatten Cottage for seven more children and the completion of the Asbury Transitional Program Duplex.