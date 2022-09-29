The William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine celebrated a major milestone on Tuesday, having been named as one of the country’s Top 10 Medical Schools by U.S. News & World Report, which publishes news, consumer advice, rankings and analysis.

Officials made the announcement during a news conference at the College of Osteopathic Medicine. At only 12 years old – having been established in 2010 – the college is the youngest medical school in the Top 100 ranking.

“It’s always a great day to be a Crusader, but today is especially great as we celebrate together,” university president Ben Burnett said. “’Service to Others’ is a core value here at William Carey University; it’s what we were founded on, and our college of medicine models that in its determination to train young doctors to serve in the rural areas.

“The most amazing thing about this recognition, to me, is that we got it in such a short amount of time. It’s not like we’ve been here 60, 70 or 80 years as a medical school. And to only do it in (a little more than) a decade only makes it more astounding, and that was the vision of the board of trustees … and the vision of our former president Dr. Tommy King.”

The college ranked in the Top 100 in both rankings used by U.S. News & World Report: “Best Medical Schools: Primary Care” and “Best Medical Schools: Research.” Nationwide, the College of Osteopathic Medicine placed 90th in primary care and 95th in research.

Those rankings are based on faculty resources, academic achievements of entering students and qualitative assessments by schools and residency directors.

The analysis also takes into account the college’s previous recognitions as first in the nation in placing graduates into rural areas; fourth in the nation for placing graduates into underserved areas; and fourth in the nation by percentage for placing graduates into primary care residences.

“From our perspective, we can’t control numbers and these kinds of things, but I do think that what the numbers indicate in being a Top 100 Medical School, that recognition indicates that we are doing something right,” said Dr. Italo Subbarao, dean of the WCU College of Osteopathic Medicine. “That means we are focused on the mission of graduating primary care docs in Mississippi, and that’s what the state really needs.

“So we do it with devotion, we do it with dedication, we do it every day on a daily basis, and it is that commitment to producing a servant physician – one that will go out to their communities to serve – that I think we’re starting to see that shine through. I think it’s about our purpose of mission, that we are working so hard to try to contribute during a time when it’s desperately needed throughout the state.”

In addition, the college is one of only five osteopathic medical schools ranked in the Top 100, and one of only five Top 100 medical schools in its five-state region. It is the only one in the state of Mississippi ranked as such.

The College of Osteopathic Medicine curriculum is based upon osteopathic principles and practice, medical knowledge, patient care, interpersonal and communication skills, professionalism, practice-based learning and improvement and system-based practice.

“As far as the future … we can’t control the numbers, but what we can control is our effort, our dedication and our continued determination to make Mississippi healthier,” Subbarao said. “That means we’re going to keep working on our curriculum to make it as innovative as we possibly can, and do our best to graduate future physicians that will go into primary care specialties.”