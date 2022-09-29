A couple of weeks earlier than expected, the grand dame of downtown Hattiesburg – the 29-foot-tall Saenger Theater sign – has returned to its rightful place after coming down for repairs necessitated by damage in heavy winds that hit the area in April.

The sign was replaced on September 26 by the staff of Munn Enterprises, who had stored the sign at their warehouse for repairs for the last few months. Rick Taylor, executive director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission – which runs the theater – said he was extremely excited to have the sign reinstalled.

“It’s beautiful,” he said. “It’s amazing to me that you work at a place and you look at things every day, and you start to not see them.

“But many people really identify with the sign, and when they pull up to the stop light there, they see that big, beautiful sign. We’ve had a lot of very positive comments.”

Eddie Bacca – director of facilities, engineering and physical plant for the Hattiesburg Convention Commission, which runs the theater – found the damage on the morning of April 14 during an after-storm checklist of all the convention commission’s buildings. The sign was taken down that afternoon by Munn Enterprises and brought to the warehouse.The damage was caused during April’s severe weather incidents, when rains, high-speed winds and gusts rocked the sign back and forth, damaging one of the welds at the top of the sign. The damage to the 2.5-ton sign was reported at approximately 8:45 a.m. that morning, and Forrest Street in front of the theater was cleared of vehicles and closed to traffic by 9:15 a.m.

In addition to the refurbishing and repainting of the sign, as well as adding new lighting, Munn Enterprises also added brace plates to the structure. That measure is expected to take some pressure off the two rods that hold the weight of the sign into the wall.

“The way it worked in the past was, those were slots in the wall, and the sign slide into it, and then the guide wires held it flush to the building,” Taylor said. “What happened in April was the wind caught it from the side and snapped one of those guide wires. Thankfully, the other guide wire held it in place, or it would have fallen.

“So what we’ve done now is, those two support rods slide into the wall, but now through the plates, they are clamped. So now the rods themselves can’t move; even if the guide wires weren’t there, the sign itself is connected to the building more structurally (than before).”

The project cost approximately $21,000, which include the refurbishment, brackets, removal and installation.

“They did a fantastic job, and it’s beautiful,” Taylor said. “It’s a good time for everybody that’s driving through downtown to take a look at it.

“Over time, it gets debris, and the sunlight causes it to fade a little bit, so we’ve got ostensibly what looks like a brand-new sign out there. We’re looking forward to our next nighttime event, where we can turn all the lights on and everybody can see it in its full glory. We’re very excited and very happy to have it back.”

In June 2014, the Saenger sign was returned to the building after a 10-week restoration, which replaced the fluorescent bulbs with more energy-efficient, light-emitting diode bulbs. Officials also repainted and re-surfaced the sign during the process.