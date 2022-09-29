The five school districts in the Pine Belt News coverage area – Petal School District, Hattiesburg Public School District, Lamar County School District, Forrest County School District and Forrest County Agricultural High School – received some good news in this year’s Mississippi Statewide Accountability System results, with each of those districts receiving an A score overall.

The results, which were released last week by the Mississippi Department of Education, rank each district and school throughout the state with a performance “grade” rating of A, B, C, D or F. Those grades are based on established criteria regarding student achievement, individual student growth, graduation rate, and participation rate.

The following is a precise rundown of how each district and school in the coverage area fared on the system.

PETAL SCHOOL DISTRICT

The district earned an A overall with 764 proficiency points, ranking fifth in the state. Graduation rate in the district is 96.3 percent. Individual schools in the district ranked as follows:

Petal High School earned an A, with 779 proficiency points. Graduation rate at the school is 96.3 percent.

Petal Primary School earned an A, with 492 proficiency points.

Petal Upper Elementary School earned an A, with 479 proficiency points.

Petal Middle School earned an A, with 470 proficiency points.

Petal Elementary School earned an A, with 503 proficiency points.

The district has been awarded an A score every year under the current accountability model, which was instituted in 2013.

“This year, we’re proud that all five schools are As, in addition to the district as well,” superintendent Matt Dillon said. “It always goes back to the hard work of our people – we’re very proud of our results, and it confirms that we’re doing great things by teaching our standards at a very high level.

“Even in the midst of all the obstacles we have faced with absenteeism around COVID and some other challenges, we’re proud of our results. Our students continue to buy in, they give their best efforts, our families support what we do, and our faculty and staff … are all working toward the same goal of giving students the best opportunity.”

HATTIESBURG PUBLIC SCHOOL DISTRICT

The district garnered an A overall and ranked 42nd in the state with 672 proficiency points. Graduation rate in the district is 89.7 percent. Individual schools in the district ranked as follows:

Hattiesburg High School earned a B ranking, with 690 proficiency points. Graduation rate at the school is 90.1 percent.

Rowan Elementary School earned an A, with 517 proficiency points.

Woodley Elementary School earned an A, with 502 proficiency points.

Grace Christian Elementary School earned an A, with 465 proficiency points.

Hawkins Elementary School earned an A, with 444 proficiency points.

Thames Elementary School earned a B, with 420 proficiency points.

N.R. Burger Middle School earned a B, with 380 proficiency points.

Hattiesburg STEAM Academy earned a C, with 375 points.

LAMAR COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT

The district earned an A, with 696 proficiency points, good for 24th in the state. The graduation rate in the district is 89.1 percent. Individual schools in the district ranked as follows:

Oak Grove High School earned an A, with 779 proficiency points. The school has a graduation rate of 89.6 percent.

Sumrall High School earned a B, with 717 proficiency points. The school’s graduation rate is 91.3 percent.

Purvis High School earned a B, with 711 proficiency points. The school has a graduation rate of 86.7 percent.

Lumberton High School earned a C, with 612 proficiency points. The school has a graduation rate of 85.7 percent.

Longleaf Elementary School earned an A, with 469 proficiency points.

Sumrall Elementary School earned an A, with 463 proficiency points.

Oak Grove Primary School earned an A, with 442 proficiency points.

Oak Grove Lower Elementary School earned a B, with 441 proficiency points.

Oak Grove Upper Elementary School earned a B, with 427 proficiency points.

Purvis Lower Elementary School earned a B, with 423 proficiency points.

Sumrall Middle School earned a B, with 421 proficiency points.

Purvis Upper Elementary School earned a B, with 413 proficiency points.

Oak Grove Middle School earned a B, with 409 proficiency points.

Baxterville School earned a B, with 383 proficiency points.

Purvis Middle School earned a C, with 362 proficiency points.

Lumberton Elementary School earned a C, with 358 proficiency points.

“It just shows the continued excellence that our district is committed to, even through the pandemic, so we’re very proud of that,” superintendent Steven Hampton said. “We’re using that as something positive to keep moving forward, and expecting good things coming down the line.”

FORREST COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT

The district earned an A with a total of 686 proficiency points, ranked 34th in the state. The graduation rate in the district is 91.8 percent.

Individual schools in the district ranked as follows:

North Forrest High School earned a B, with 678 proficiency points. The graduation rate in the district is 91.8 percent.

South Forrest Attendance Center earned an A, with 454 proficiency points.

North Forrest Attendance Center earned a C, with 365 proficiency points.

Earl Travillion Attendance Center earned a C, with 358 proficiency points.

Dixie Attendance Center earned an A, with 490 proficiency points.

Rawls Springs Attendance Center earned an A, with 465 proficiency points.

This marks the first year the district has received an A, after receiving a B the last several years.

“We’ve been striving to get to that A, and our teachers did an outstanding job of working through all the obstacles that COVID brought,” superintendent Brian Freeman said. “Of course, we changed our calendar up to try to offset some of the learning loss with our new intersession weeks.

“We were much more driven in decision making concerning our summer work, and we also used that same data to help us work our intersessions. So we feel like that helped us a lot in moving forward toward that A, and we’re certainly going to evaluate that and continue forward, we hope.”

Freeman said the district will strive to do even better in the future, as some areas could still use some growth.

“We had some areas where we were not as pleased as we would like – we had some outstanding growth in some areas, but some areas not as much as we should have,” he said. “We’re still working on a lot of our proficiency levels, but we’re very excited that we have two schools that reached the A level that had always been a B, predominantly.

“Then of course, Earl Travillion moved up to a real strong C, which is the first time they’ve been there in several years. Overall as a district, we feel pretty good, and all the credit goes to our teachers and the challenges they’ve had. It was astronomical, the work they were able to do.”

FORREST COUNTY AGRICULTURAL HIGH SCHOOL

The high school, which is the only school in the district, earned an A with 711 points. It is ranked 16th in the state.